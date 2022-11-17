Audible now works independently on Apple Watch with streaming and one-tap downloads

Michael Potuck

- Nov. 17th 2022 7:49 am PT

Audible Apple Watch Update
Amazon’s Audible has delivered a valuable update for Apple Watch users today. Shifting away from the reliance on a connection with your iPhone, the popular audiobook app now works independently on Apple Watch for both streaming and downloading content.

Audible shared the news in a blog post today:

“Listening to Audible on an Apple Watch just got easier. Now listeners can access their library and stream and download titles without having to sync with an iPhone.

Whether stepping out the door for a morning jog, at the dog park or running errands, users can begin streaming a riveting listen with just one wrist tap. Seamless synching across devices means they can switch to listening on an Alexa device or phone once home without losing their place. And it’s easy to adjust to a preferred narration speed while on the move.”

New Audible Apple Watch features:

  • iPhone-free streaming
  • Flexible and personalized
    • Once streaming, content simultaneously downloads in the background for offline listening. There’s also a streaming-only option in settings, plus narration speed control.
  • Sync across devices
    • Seamless synching means users can pick up right where they left off, regardless of which device they’re using, without missing a word.

You can download Audible directly to your Apple Watch through the App Store on watchOS or head to your iPhone > Apple Watch app > My Watch > Available Apps > Install if it’s on your iPhone but not yet on your wearable.

Audible is currently running a 60% off promo with that brings the cost down to $5.95/month for the first 4 months. Or you can also opt for a free 30-day trial.

