Deals: Apple M2 iPad Pros hit new all-time lows at $100 off, AirPods 3 drop to $140, more

All of today’s best discounts are now going live. With Black Friday just a week away, some early deals have landed on many of Apple’s latest releases. Kicking things off we have a $100 discount on the new 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro at its best price yet that comes joined by the smaller 11-inch M2 counterpart at a $729 all-time low. Then go check out the discount on Apple’s new AirPods 3 with wired charging case at $140. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

B&H launches early Apple holiday sale with $100 off M2 12.9-inch iPad Pro

B&H today is launching its new Apple Holiday sale as a way to help shoppers avoid the Black Friday 2022 rush with some enticing deals that arrive even before Thanksgiving week rolls around. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick from the sale is marking down Apple’s all-new 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro for one of the very first times. Delivering a new all-time low, the elevated 256GB Wi-Fi model has now dropped to $1,099. This is delivering $100 in savings and arriving at the expected holiday price next week from the usual $1,299 going rate like you’d currently pay at Amazon. This is only the second chance to save so far and undercuts our previous mention by $41.

Powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU, the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the flagship features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor. The 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display arrives with ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature you can read all about.

Apple’s just-released 11-inch M2 iPad Pro falls to $729

Joining in on the early Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering one of the very first chances to save on Apple’s all-new 11-inch M2 iPad Pro. Dropping the entry-level Wi-Fi 128GB model down to $729, today’s offer is now $70 off and a new all-time low at $20 below our previous mention. Apple just released the latest generation of iPad Pro last month and now you can finally save on the latest iPadOS experience.

This time around, everything comes centered around a familiar form-factor as previous models with all of the staples like Apple Pencil 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, all-day battery, and integration with Magic Keyboard. Though there are some notable improvements, like the M2 chip which powers its 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. Circling back on the Apple Pencil 2 support, there’s a new hover feature that offers another way to interact with the interface, which you can learn more about in our coverage.

Apple’s AirPods 3 with wired charging case falls to new all-time low

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest AirPods 3 with Wired Charging Case for $140. Normally fetching $169, today’s offer marks one of the first chances to save on the refreshed and more affordable version of Apple’s latest entry-level earbuds. The $29 discount arrives at a new all-time low, as well.

Apple’s latest earbuds originally launched back in October of last year and then were refreshed with a new wired-only charging case that takes much of the same page out of the pro version’s playbook as before. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. There’s no MagSafe charging on this model, with only a Lightning port on the bottom to refuel.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Jordan’s favorite gaming peripherals of 2022: What to look for this holiday deal season [Video]

Alienware AW920H headset review: Wireless, ANC, and Bluetooth on a budget? [Video]

Logitech Astro A30 review: Is it the last gaming headset you’ll ever need? [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: