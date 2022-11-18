9to5Mac Happy Hour 408: iPhone 14 satellite mode launches, Always-On display changes, MLS Season Pass

Benjamin and Zac break down everything new in the world of Apple this week, including changes to AirDrop in China, the launch of Emergency SOS via satellite in the US, new Always-On display features in iOS 16.2, and the announcement of MLS Season Pass for Apple TV.

