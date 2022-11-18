9to5Mac Happy Hour 408: iPhone 14 satellite mode launches, Always-On display changes, MLS Season Pass
Benjamin and Zac break down everything new in the world of Apple this week, including changes to AirDrop in China, the launch of Emergency SOS via satellite in the US, new Always-On display features in iOS 16.2, and the announcement of MLS Season Pass for Apple TV.
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
- Apple Watch can help spot another life-threatening heart condition, Mayo Clinic study reveals
- Kuo: iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C to offer major boost in data transfer speeds
- Apple tests ‘Rapid Security Response’ update on iOS 16.2 beta
- iOS 16.2 public beta now available with new Always-On display features
- MLS Season Pass will cost $14.99 month or $99/season, discounted price available for Apple TV+ subscribers
- Hands-on: Here’s what it’s actually like to use iPhone 14’s new satellite connectivity features
- Emergency SOS via satellite available today; UK, France, Germany, Ireland next month
- New features still coming to watchOS 9 and Apple Watch Series 8, Ultra, and more
