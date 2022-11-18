Mujjo debuts waterproof vegan leather sleeve for MacBook Pro with expandable storage

Mujjo is out with another new Apple accessory, a vegan leather sleeve that offers protection for 14 or 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops. It comes with a magnetic closure, expandable storage for your power adapter, cables, and iPhone, along with more handy features.

The Envoy 14 and 16-inch Laptop Sleeve for the latest MacBook Pro models comes with some thoughtful touches.

Here’s how Mujjo describes it:

“The magnetic opening ensures smooth yet secure access to your laptop. And that’s just the start of the clever design details. When you need to carry larger accessories like a charger, a magnetic side opening expands to hold the item. When the pocket is empty, the sleeve stays slim.”

Envoy Sleeve details

Made from waterproof, vegan leather

Magnetic opening for smooth yet secure access

Expandable opening to fit larger-bulk items like your charger (stays slim when empty)

Side opening to charge your laptop while in the sleeve

Elastic pocket keeps your phone secure when you’re on the move

Easy access slip pocket for a notebook or passport

Available in black or navy

Price: $95

The Envoy Laptop Sleeve is available now direct from Mujjo with shipping starting from Nov 21.

Other recent releases from Mujjo

Mujjo also just launched three other Apple/Mac focused accessories with the Portfolio, Tech Case, and Tech Kit.

And we’ve also got a review on the clever Mujjo Leather Magnetic Wallet for iPhone:

