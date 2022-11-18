Mujjo debuts waterproof vegan leather sleeve for MacBook Pro with expandable storage

Mujjo is out with another new Apple accessory, a vegan leather sleeve that offers protection for 14 or 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops. It comes with a magnetic closure, expandable storage for your power adapter, cables, and iPhone, along with more handy features.
The Envoy 14 and 16-inch Laptop Sleeve for the latest MacBook Pro models comes with some thoughtful touches.
Here’s how Mujjo describes it:
“The magnetic opening ensures smooth yet secure access to your laptop. And that’s just the start of the clever design details. When you need to carry larger accessories like a charger, a magnetic side opening expands to hold the item. When the pocket is empty, the sleeve stays slim.”
Envoy Sleeve details
- Made from waterproof, vegan leather
- Magnetic opening for smooth yet secure access
- Expandable opening to fit larger-bulk items like your charger (stays slim when empty)
- Side opening to charge your laptop while in the sleeve
- Elastic pocket keeps your phone secure when you’re on the move
- Easy access slip pocket for a notebook or passport
- Available in black or navy
- Price: $95
The Envoy Laptop Sleeve is available now direct from Mujjo with shipping starting from Nov 21.
Other recent releases from Mujjo
Mujjo also just launched three other Apple/Mac focused accessories with the Portfolio, Tech Case, and Tech Kit.
And we’ve also got a review on the clever Mujjo Leather Magnetic Wallet for iPhone:
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.