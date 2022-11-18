How to watch Spirited, the new Christmas movie on Apple TV+

This week, Apple TV+ premieres its new big-budget movie for the holidays, Spirited starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. Spirited is a modern musical twist on the classic Dickens’ A Christmas Carol story. Here’s how to watch.

In this story, Ryan Reynolds is Clint Briggs. Will Ferrel plays The Ghost of Christmas Present. In the classic Dickens version, Scrooge is visited by ghosts of Past, Present and Future to confront his own morals.

But in Spirited, Briggs is not Scrooge and it is actually Present that must look inwards. Rather than centering on Scrooge character, Spirited is mainly told from the perspective of the ghosts.

Alongside Reynolds and Ferrell, Octavia Spencer and Sunita Mani round out the main cast. Spirited’s musical comedy format features original songs by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

How to watch Spirited

Spirited premieres exclusively on Apple TV+ this Friday, November 18. You need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch the film.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 per month — free to cancel anytime. TV+ is also included with Apple One bundle subscriptions, and can be shared with up to six people using Family Sharing. If you’ve never used Apple TV+ before, you can go here to get a seven day free trial.

You can watch Apple TV+ using the Apple TV app available on a variety of platforms, including Apple devices, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Comcast Xfinity, many smart TVs and more. You can also watch in a web browser on a PC at tv.apple.com.

Apple TV+ includes a growing catalog of original TV shows and movies. Other upcoming premieres include action thriller drama Echo 3 and Will Smith drama feature film Emancipation.

