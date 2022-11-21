Report: iPhone 14 Pro clocks in as the fastest 5G smartphone in US and UK

Over the last two months, we’ve seen a few reports that show iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max as the fastest 5G smartphones. Now Ookla is back with its latest report that solidifies Apple’s spot as the maker of the fastest 5G devices in the US, UK, and more.

The Speedtest maker’s new study is based on Q3 data, here are some of its criteria:

“Our analysis examined the five fastest popular 5G devices in a given country. To be included, a device had to have a market share of greater than or equal to 0.5% of all devices and a minimum sample size of 100 devices in a given market. Each market we examined included only 5G samples from every 5G provider in a given country. That means performance most likely varies network to network and country to country, but this provides a snapshot of what you might typically expect.”

Fastest 5G smartphones in the US

iPhone 14 Pro Max was the fastest 5G device in the US at a median download speed of 177.21 Mbps with the iPhone 14 Pro coming in second at 175.08.

Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones took spots three through five with speeds between 137 and 162.5 Mbps.

Fastest 5G devices in the UK

Interestingly, Apple’s iPhones swept the entire top five in the UK:

Other countries

Ookla says “It should be noted that some newer device models like the iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, and Google Pixel 7 launched in select markets on different days and may not have been included in our Q3 2022 analysis.”

That explains why last time around we saw iPhone 14 Pro Max with blazing-fast median speeds up to 493 Mbps in Brazil and in this new report, iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max aren’t on the list at all in some countries.

Check out all the countries included in the full Ookla study.

