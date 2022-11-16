iPhone 14 Pro for Christmas? It might already be too late to order

Your chance to get an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max for Christmas may have already passed. Following Apple’s warning about production delays, shipping estimates for nearly the entire iPhone 14 Pro lineup have slipped to late December. While Apple often underpromises and over-delivers, that’s likely not the case here… though you do have some options.

Just over a week ago, Apple issued a rare update to investors and consumers, warning that ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in China will have a major impact on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max availability through the holiday shopping period. The company explained that shutdowns in China mean iPhone 14 Pro factories are operating “at significantly reduced capacity.”

Leading up to this announcement, Apple had already been battling iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shortages. The company underestimated demand for the two flagship iPhone 14 models and realigned its production to focus more on those models to keep up with that demand. The company even went as far as to halt production of the iPhone 14 Plus.

When Apple first issued its warning to investors last week, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max delivery estimates had already slipped to mid-December. Those orders, however, were still scheduled to arrive before Christmas. As of today, that no longer appears to be the case.

As spotted by CNBC, shipping estimates for the entire iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max lineups now fall after Christmas. Most models in the United States are showing an estimated delivery date of December 27, though that might vary slightly based on your location.

Availability at Apple Stores is also severely constrained. Most Apple Stores in major metro areas throughout the United States show very little iPhone 14 Pro supply if any.

As always, you can try your luck at individual carrier stores, such as T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T. These channels may have some inventory. You can also check retailers such as Best Buy. In fact, for some models and areas, Best Buy appears to have a decent amount of iPhone 14 Pro inventory in-stock.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are still widely available for next-day delivery, with no supply constraints whatsoever.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: