Apple nearing deal to turn Michael Lewis book on FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried into feature film

Apple could be one of the first to transform the story of the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried and his FTX crypto company into a feature film. Deadline reports that Apple is in the lead for a deal to turn an upcoming book from Michael Lewis into a film, but the company is facing intense competition from Netflix and Amazon.

Michael Lewis has previously authored a number of critically acclaimed books, many of which have been successfully flipped into feature films: Moneyball, The Blind Side, and The Big Short. Lewis has spent the last six months following Bankman-Fried’s every move, giving the author a close-up look at the collapse of Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto empire.

The streaming rights to Lewis’ upcoming book are highly sought after. The deal is reportedly set to be valued in the “mid seven-figure range.” Deadline says that its sources indicate that Apple is “near to a deal” and plans to turn the story into a feature film. Apple has reportedly beat out “considerable competition” from Amazon and Netflix.

Bankman-Fried was the CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which collapsed in recent weeks as it was revealed it was not nearly liquid enough. As such, Bankman-Fried, once beloved to be worth nearly $30 billion, has also fallen from grace.

Some more details on the project from Deadline:

Lewis’ book will attempt to explain what went down at the company and with Bankman-Fried, who was forced to put his rich Bahamas resort up for sale and deal with the fallout that also saw a number of celebrities including Tom Brady and Larry David sued for their part in promoting it. We heard last week that others circling the project included Amazon Studios, David Heyman, writer Wells Tower and David Yates, Netflix with David Fincher and Sugar23 with Josh Gad.

As you might expect, there are a number of other projects looming focused on FTX and Bankman-Fried, but having Lewis’ name attached to this one makes it the “hot property” at the moment.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: