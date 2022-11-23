Apple TV+ closing movie gap with rotating back catalog for subscribers

Filipe Espósito

- Nov. 23rd 2022 8:53 am PT

Apple TV+ market share
2 Comments

When Apple introduced Apple TV+, the company promoted it as a streaming platform focused on original movies and TV shows. However, Apple now seems to be shifting its strategy with Apple TV+, as the platform now has a back catalog for the first time.

Apple TV+ now has a back catalog

Back in September, the company added five classic Sidney Poitier films to Apple TV+ to celebrate the premiere of an original Apple documentary film by Sidney. Earlier this month, the company promoted a similar action by launching a collection of Jennifer Lawrence movies on Apple TV+ for a limited time as the actress stars in the Apple Original Movie “Causeway.”

Now, as noted by TechRadar, Apple TV+ has been quietly expanding its back catalog in the US with a “number of licensed movies not owned by the company.” For instance, some subscribers will find third-party movies available as suggested bonuses when exploring Spirited, Mythic Quest, and Causeway on Apple TV+.

Among the third-party bonus content available are movies like Semi-Pro, Old School, and Van Wilder. According to the report, there are more than 20 licensed movies available on Apple TV+ in the US. At least for now, Apple is not promoting the back catalog in other countries. But even though Apple TV+ now has a back catalog, Apple doesn’t seem to want that to be the primary strategy for the platform.

Most of the licensed movies added to Apple TV+ will be available on the platform for a limited time. Some of them will be removed after November 30. Still, it’s interesting to see that Apple is trying to close the gap with a rotating back catalog.

9to5Mac’s Take

As mentioned before, Apple TV+ came with the promise of offering great original content. And the platform is succeeding with that, as Apple TV+ has award-winning original movies and series. But still, that may not seem like enough for some subscribers.

Now Apple is showing us that it can offer a back catalog on Apple TV+. But if it really wants to go down this path, it should do it the right way instead of just adding old, bonus content for a limited time to the platform. What are your thoughts on this? Would you like to see more third-party content available on Apple TV+? Let us know in the comments section below.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that accesses the Apple TV+ service ($4.99 per month), Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and countless other entertainment apps.

About the Author

Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.