Apple TV+ is giving away a collection of Jennifer Lawrence movies to promote new ‘Causeway’ film

Zac Hall

- Nov. 4th 2022 7:09 am PT

4 Comments

Apple is trying a new strategy to promote its latest original movie premiering on Apple TV+ today. For a limited time, subscribers can stream a Jennifer Lawrence film from 2012 as an “Apple TV+ bonus” starting today, alongside the complete collection of The Hunger Games films. The move is meant to promote the new Causeway movie on Apple TV+.

Jennifer Lawrence stars in the new Apple and A24 film called Causeway. Based in New Orleans, the movie follows the main character as she transitions into civilian life while experiencing PTSD from her time in the military.

Apple TV+ subscribers can stream the new Jennifer Lawrence movie from the Apple TV app starting today. What’s also available in the Apple TV app for TV+ subscribers is an older film starring Jennifer Lawrence that premiered way before Apple TV+ existed.

Starting today, Apple is including streaming access to the original Hunger Games movie as an “Apple TV+ bonus” for subscribers. What’s the connection between Causeway and The Hunger Games? Apple says it’s “the role that launched Jennifer Lawrence to superstardom,” and it’s hoping the free stream will help drive viewers to TV+ and Causeway.

The unique “Apple TV+ bonus” is available for subscribers through November 30. Simply launch the Apple TV app and look for The Hunger Games in the featured section to watch the movie for no extra charge. Learn more about TV+ and how to watch the new film here.

