Jennifer Lawrence stars in new movie Causeway, now streaming on Apple TV+

Benjamin Mayo

- Nov. 3rd 2022 6:00 pm PT

Causeway Jennifer Lawrence
0 Comments

Apple TV+ today launches its new movie Causeway, from Apple Studios and A24. It stars Jennifer Lawrence as a soldier, Lynsey, who has returned from Afghanistan. At home in New Orleans, She bonds with James (played by Brian Tyree Henry). Both are trying to suppress their own traumas, and move forward.

What is Causeway about?

Lynsey is suffering from a brain injury, incurred whilst on duty from an IED explosion. Lynsey must learn how to walk again, and rejuvenate her memory. Returning home to New Orleans also surfaces new mental traumas about her childhood. During her new job as pool cleaner, she meets Tyree Henry’s character. As their friendship blossoms, they rely on each other more and more for support.

The film hails from esteemed studio A24, and represents director Lila Neugebauer’s debut film. Response to the project has been positive. Causeway is already generating awards buzz for Lawrence and Tyree Henry. Early critical reviews praised Lawrence’s performance as a strong return to form in her movie career.

How to watch Causeway

Causeway is premiering today in select theaters and streaming on Apple TV+. Watch Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app on your device, or in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is also launching today on Apple TV+. Other upcoming Apple TV+ premieres include Spirited, a new musical take on A Christmas Carol, and Echo 3, a new thriller action series starring Luke Evans.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that accesses the Apple TV+ service ($4.99 per month), Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and countless other entertainment apps.

About the Author

Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.
iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.