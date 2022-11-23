Deals: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now $549 off, AirPods 3 $140, Apple Watch bands $25, more

As Thanksgiving Week marches along, we’re getting closer to Black Friday and all of the best early discounts are now going live. Leading the way, Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro models are now up to $549 off at all-time lows. Apple’s latest AirPods 3 with wired charging case has also fallen to $140, which is joined by several official Apple Watch Sport Band colors at $25. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now up to $549 off

After seeing its newer M2 counterpart go on sale, both Amazon and Best Buy are now tapping in to discount the now previous-generation 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. Courtesy of both retailers, shipping is free across the board and you can score the best prices to date across the lineup. Leading the way is the Wi-Fi 1TB model, which now rests at a new all-time low of $1,250. That’s down from the original $1,799 price tag, undercuts our previous mention and Best Buy’s sale price by another $150, and marks the lowest we’ve ever seen at $549 off.

Even now that the new 2022 model has arrived, the now previous-generation iPad Pro still provides a compelling iPadOS experience centered around a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if the differences between the new M2 and older M1 models aren’t all that important, today’s discount is a notable way to bring home a flagship tablet for far less. Dive into our hands-on review

12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro models on sale:

Roborock kicks off Black Friday savings event

You can score a killer deal on a new robot vacuum as Black Friday and Cyber Monday roll through, with the Roborock S7 discounted heavily along with a dozen other models. Here’s the full breakdown.

Apple’s AirPods 3 with wired charging case falls to $140

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest AirPods 3 with Wired Charging Case for $140. Normally fetching $169, today’s offer marks one of the first chances to save on the refreshed and more affordable version of Apple’s latest entry-level earbuds. The $29 discount arrives at a new all-time low, as well.

Apple’s latest earbuds originally launched back in October of last year and then were refreshed with a new wired-only charging case that takes much of the same page out of the pro version’s playbook as before. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. There’s no MagSafe charging on this model, with only a Lightning port on the bottom to refuel.

Score an extra official Apple Watch Sport Band at $25

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Apple Watch Sport Bands in several colorways and sizes. Amongst all of the different styles we’ll breakdown below the fold, our top pick is the 45mm Starlight style at $25. Normally fetching $49, this is a new all-time low and also much like everything else below, is on sale for the very first time. Comprised of a soft, breathable high-performance fluoroelastomer material, the official Apple Watch Sport Bands arrive in a variety of colors to either mix up the daily stylings of your wearable or refresh an aging option. Already ideal for working out and other tasks, there are Nike+ editions which are also on sale that double down on the fitness-focused design with compression-molded holes for added comfort. Check out all of the options here.

EcoFlow’s annual Black Friday Sale goes live!

EcoFlow’s Black Friday Sale is here, so it’s the perfect time to score a deal on an EcoFlow portable power and solar panel solution. Every order exceeding $5000 will come with a free DELTA mini (ordinarily retailing at $999), and every order over $3000 will receive a free RIVER mini (ordinarily retailing at $349). Get an extra 8% off with code EFBF8OFF.

