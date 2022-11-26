Decluttr’s Black Friday Sale lets you save $100’s on refurbished Apple devices & more

Black Friday is always a great opportunity to save on new tech, and you can enjoy even bigger savings by opting for refurbished products. Buying refurbs is also better for the environment, making it a smart choice for the planet as well as your pocket.

You probably already know Decluttr as 9to5Mac’s exclusive trade-in partner, but the company can also help if you’re looking to buy rather than sell …

Decluttr’s Black Friday Sale is the company’s biggest sale of the year, offering up to $150 off all refurbished phones and tech from Thursday 24th November to Sunday 27th November.

The same deal is available in the Cyber Week Sale, from Monday 28th November to Sunday 4th December, but stock may be limited by then – so it’s worth checking out the deals as early as you can.

Depending on how fussy you are, and how much you want to save, you can choose your own grade – ranging from Good through Very Good to Pristine. Good means that the product has been fully tested, and is in great working order – but may have moderate signs of wear and tear. Very Good means it works perfectly, and has only light signs of use. Pristine is, as you’d expect, almost like new!

And, just like buying new, you can choose your storage tier and color – subject of course to availability.

You even get free tracked shipping on every purchase, no matter how small.

Buy with confidence

All Decluttr Certified Refurbished Tech goes through extensive quality checks and in-house refurbishment, so you can be confident in your purchases. Some products are subjected to 90-point checks!

For additional peace of mind, Decluttr offers a free 12-month limited warranty on every product sold. The company is also rated Excellent on Trustpilot, with over 25K reviews.

Bestsellers

It’s no surprise that the company offers an extensive range of Apple products. Always popular are the iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Pro, and the Apple Watch Series 6.

But the deals aren’t just for Apple devices – another of the company’s best-selling items is the Xbox Series S.

Spotlight deals

Decluttr has also highlighted some special deals on specific models, but don’t hang around – when they’re gone, they’re gone.

Also available are iPads, Macs, Apple TV, eBook readers, games consoles, and more. Check out the links above, and search or browse for other deals.

Split the cost, with Klarna

Decluttr has partnered with Klarna to make purchases even more affordable, letting you split the cost into four equal instalments.

You pay just a quarter of the price at the point of purchase, and the rest in three equal instalments every two weeks.

