Monday’s best deals: AirPods Max at $350, M1 Pro MacBook Pro $499 off, much more

All of the best Cyber Monday Apple deals are now going live, with AirPods Max leading the way at its best price yet from $350. Those in the market for a flagship MacBook are also in luck, as the 14- and 16-inch M1 Pro models are down to some of the best prices ever at $499 off. Not to mention a chance to score Apple’s official OG leather MagSafe wallet at just $28. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple AirPods Max drop to new all-time lows from $350

Joining all of the other AirPods offers this week, Woot is now rolling out the best price to date on Apple’s flagship AirPods Max ANC Headphones in all of the styles. Dropping down to $350 in certified refurbished condition, Prime members will lock in free shipping to dodge the usual $6 delivery fee. Originally fetching $549, you’re looking at a new all-time low on any condition model of the headphones, with $194 in savings attached. This is $15 under our previous mention of a refurbished pair from back in August, as well. Those who want a new condition pair will also find them at Amazon for $450 in several styles.

Apple’s H1 chip kicks off AirPods Max and helps enable the best-in-class active noise cancellation that pairs with Spatial Audio alongside 20-hour playback, and Hey Siri support. Not to mention, you’ll find as premium of a design as they come which is comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. Since launch back in 2020, AirPods Max have faced some fallout for the hard to swallow price tag, but today’s price cut offers a chance to score Apple’s flagship listening experience for far less than retail price. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Roborock kicks off Black Friday savings event

You can score a killer deal on a new robot vacuum as Black Friday and Cyber Monday roll through with the Roborock S7 discounted heavily along with a dozen other models. Here’s the full breakdown.

Save $499 on Apple’s latest 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB for $2,000 in two styles. Down from the $2,499 price tag you would more regularly pay, today’s offer amounts to $499 in savings in order to deliver a new all-time low. In what will likely be the best price of the Black Friday shopping season; this is $99 under the previous best price, and the only time we’ve seen it drop under $2,099.

Apple’s latest flagship MacBook Pro refreshes the popular 16-inch form-factor with a redesign inside and out. The new M1 Pro chip powers the experience and pairs with a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display backed by ProMotion, 120Hz refresh rates, and 1600 nits of peak brightness. Packed into that new chassis is up to 21-hour battery, as well as a new array of I/O like the return of MagSafe charging, HDMI, three Thunderbolt ports, and more. We also aren’t expecting to see new M2 models drop until March of next year. See why it was our Apple product of the year.

Also on sale ahead of Cyber Monday, the 14-inch version of Apple’s latest MacBook Pro also comes centered around the same design with the M1 Pro chip under the hood. It packs a similar spec sheet as well, just with the 14-inch Retina display instead of the lead deal’s more capable counterpart. And clocking in at $400 under the larger version, it’s worth a look for those who want a less unwieldy addition to their everyday carry with much of the same power. Now down to $1,600, you’re also looking at $399 in savings to match the second-best price to date.

EcoFlow’s annual Black Friday Sale goes live!

EcoFlow’s Black Friday Sale is here, so it’s the perfect time to score a deal on an EcoFlow portable power and solar panel solution. Every order exceeding $5000 will come with a free DELTA mini (ordinarily retailing at $999), and every order over $3000 will receive a free RIVER mini (ordinarily retailing at $349). Get an extra 8% off with code EFBF8OFF.

Apple’s official OG leather MagSafe wallet complements iPhone 14

Woot is now offering the original Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet for $28. While you’d have originally paid $59, today’s offer marks one of the best discounts we have ever seen at 52% off. This is $2 under our previous mention from earlier in the fall, too.

While not the latest models with Find My integration, this official Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet sports much of the same features otherwise for the latest iPhone owners. Compatible with the just-released iPhone 14, as well as 13 and 12 series handsets, this build delivers a specially tanned and finished European leather look with built-in magnets to snap right onto the back of your device. It can hold two different IDs, bank cards, or even some cash, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

