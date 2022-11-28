Apple Watch Ultra can now start ski and snowboard workouts with auto-resort detection

Whether you’re scuba diving below the surface or shredding snow down the hillside, Apple Watch Ultra got even more capable for adventurers today..

Oceanic+ for Apple Watch Ultra debuted this morning after first being previewed at Apple’s special event in September. The third-party app enables Apple Watch Ultra to operate as a recreational dive computer.

Moving from the ocean to the snowy mountains, Apple Watch Ultra just got even better for skiers and snowboarders. Apple Watch Ultra users can now jump right into a ski or snowboard workout with a press of the Action button thanks to the latest version of Slopes.

Today’s update to the subscription-supported iPhone and Apple Watch app makes Slopes one of the first third-party apps to take advantage of the new Action button. The Action button is currently exclusive to the Apple Watch Ultra.

Once the current version of Slopes is installed, Apple Watch Ultra users can assign the Action button to Slopes through the Settings app. Select workout as the action, then select Slopes as the app to use.

From here, you can choose to only launch Slopes or to auto-start a workout with the app. Slopes lets you choose between Skies, Snowboard, and Other workout types to auto-start with the Action button. Apple Watch Ultra can also pause a workout in Slopes with a press of the Action button and Side button simultaneously.

Slopes on Apple Watch Ultra doesn’t just use the Action button to fast track you to a ski workout. The app can also “automatically figure out what resort you’re at when starting (or if you’re in the backcountry)” in the latest update. The makers of Slopes add that today’s release also improves Siri support for starting workouts in the app.

There’s also a new option to automatically switch any Apple Watch to water lock mode when a workout is started with Slopes. This prevents accidental button presses in the app by disabling touch input on the Apple Watch until the Digital Crown is held for a few seconds.

Check out Slopes for iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad before your next snowy excursion!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: