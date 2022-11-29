Apple Pay likely launching in South Korea this week

Apple Pay is now available in dozens of countries, and Apple has been working to expand that list every year. Now it seems that Apple’s digital payments platform is about to launch in South Korea as a local bank is announcing that its customers will be able to use Apple Pay starting November 30.

As shared by Tommy Boi on Twitter, there are advertisements of Hyundai Card (a credit card owned by Hyundai Motor Group) getting Apple Pay support on Wednesday, November 30. However, Apple Pay is yet to be launched in South Korea, which suggests that the platform will officially launch in the country tomorrow.

Back in October, The Korea Herald reported that some users were able to access Apple Pay terms and conditions when they tried to add the Hyundai Card to the Apple Wallet app, which corroborates the story. At the time, the report also said that Apple Pay would arrive in South Korea in November “or at least early December” according to leaked documents.

It’s unclear, however, whether Apple Pay will launch in South Korea exclusively with Hyundai Card support or whether there will be other compatible cards as well.

In August, Apple Pay arrived in Qatar ahead of the FIFA World Cup, which is now taking place in the country. There, Apple Pay works with American Express, Arab Bank, Commercial Bank of Qatar, Doha Bank, and others. The service also went live in Malaysia, Moldova, Argentina, Peru, and Armenia earlier this year.

With Apple Pay, customers can make purchases in stores or online without using a physical credit or debit card. All you need to do is hold your iPhone or Apple Watch near the NFC reader or confirm the transaction online with just a tap. Compatible cards can be added to Apple Pay via the Wallet app.

