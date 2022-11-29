Apple @ Work Podcast: Sharpen seeks to offer a free and fast way to learn

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.

In this episode of Apple @ Work, Justin Singh from McGraw-Hill joins the show to talk about the Sharpen app. Sharpen is designed as a fast and free way to learn about anything.

Links:

Connect with Bradley

Listen to Past Episodes

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: