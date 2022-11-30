Elon Musk says Twitter not at risk of removal from iPhone App Store, following meeting with Tim Cook

Benjamin Mayo

- Nov. 30th 2022 3:17 pm PT

Elon Musk Twitter CEO purchase
6 Comments

Today, Elon Musk met Tim Cook at Apple’s campus. Earlier in the week, he had claimed that Apple was threatening to remove Twitter from the iPhone App Store, citing Apple’s so-called censorship. He also voiced concerns about Apple’s ‘secret’ 30% tax.

Post meeting, he is now tweeting a very different tune. Musk described it as a “good conversation” and said Cook made it clear that it was not the case that Apple was considering removing Twitter.

While Musk may have come out swinging just a few days ago, it seems like he is calmed down considerably. In the intervening days, Musk has deleted at least one of the tweets memeing the App Store’s 30% cut. He also complimented Apple’s headquarters as “beautiful”.

Despite bemoaning the App Store’s enforced 30% commission on in-app purchase, Musk launched its $8/mo Twitter Blue subscription service exclusively on iOS about a month ago. The ability to buy a verified blue tick was quickly abused with nefarious and comedic impersonations of public figures, and the program has been on pause since. It was originally scheduled to be relaunched yesterday. That date has since passed and the launch has again been pushed back.

Whatever Musk says about Twitter’s standing on the App Store, Apple has previously taken action against social media apps that do not enforce appropriate moderation.

Musk has said he plans to reduce the amount of content moderation on the platform significantly, having already reinstated accounts of controversial figures, such as former president Donald Trump. Also this week, Twitter stopped enforcing its Covid misinformation policy.

Presumably, in the talks, Musk promised Cook that an acceptable degree of moderation would remain in place on the service. For instance, Musk has previously tweeted that incitements of violence will still lead to account suspensions.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

graphical user interface, website

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

About the Author

Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.
iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.