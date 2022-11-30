This website lets you find specific moments of Apple events just by searching for keywords

Some people certainly love watching and re-watching Apple’s special events for different reasons. And especially for those of us who are journalists and bloggers, who actually need to re-watch these events sometimes, finding the exact moment when something happened at a keynote is not an easy task. Luckily, a group of developers have created a website that lets you find specific moments of Apple events just by searching for keywords.

Context is an AI-based platform for finding Apple events by searching for keywords

The website is actually part of Context, an AI-based search platform that “can find any moment you’re looking for within large collections of audio and video content.” According to the developers, the platform is still in its early stages of development, but they have ambitious plans to “revolutionize the way people discover, organize, and share long-form content.”

And to put all this technology to the test, they are now using nothing less than a vast catalog of Apple keynotes, which includes presentations going back to 1983.

Using the website is quite simple. All you have to do is type in any word you want, and the platform shows you every time that word has been mentioned at an Apple event. But more than that, since the platform is based on YouTube videos, you can click on the results to watch that exact moment.

Another great feature the platform offers is a transcript of the video, so it’s easy to get quotes from the event to add to articles or social media posts. On Reddit, one of the developers behind Context replied to a user saying that they are open to feedback, and that we may soon see an option to link to results.

In addition to Apple events, users can also search for keywords in videos from TED Talks, MKBHD, and other popular shows. If you want to try out the platform, just go to Context’s website here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: