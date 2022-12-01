iCloud Mail is down or slow for some users

If you’re seeing issues with iCloud Mail this morning, it’s not just you. There’s currently an ongoing issue with the service that’s broken iCloud Mail for some while others may see it perform more slowly than normal.

A number of users shared about the issues with iCloud Mail this morning on Twitter. Apple has updated its System Status page confirming the problems with iCloud Mail.

“Some users are affected. This service may be slow or unavailable.”

Apple notes the problems with iCloud Mail started this morning at 6:06 am PT / 9:06 am ET and are ongoing. At this point, no other services are seeing downtime.

Apple hasn’t shared an estimate on when it expects iCloud Mail to be fully functioning.

Exactly one month ago, iCloud Mail saw downtime. That outage ended up being fixed in about 10 hours.

Are you seeing issues with iCloud Mail today? Let us know what you’re experiencing in the comments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: