9to5Mac Happy Hour 410: Elon Musk takes on Apple, Apple Music Replay updates, Mastodon gains steam

Seth Kurkowski

- Dec. 2nd 2022 7:10 pm PT

Benjamin and Zac react to the double-180 Elon Musk pulled on Apple this week. Mastodon gains steam, with Tapbots announcing plans to launch a Tweetbot-like client. Zac reflects on the Apple Watch Ultra, after spending some time with a Series 8. Apple Music Replay has been overhauled for 2022 and Apple TV+ has some cool new premieres coming up next.

Zac Hall @apollozac or @apollo@home.social

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo or @bzamayo@mastodon.social

