Apollo for Reddit now lets users add posts and comments to custom categories

The popular third-party Reddit client for iOS, Apollo, was updated on Friday with a new feature that will make it easier for users to save content they like on the social network. Now everyone can add posts and comments to custom categories made by users.

According to the release notes for version 1.14.15, Apollo now lets users create custom categories in which to save posts and comments. Not only does this make it easier to find something you like at a later time, but the feature also keeps everything organized, since you can name the categories however you like.

In addition, the categories are synchronized with the user’s other devices via iCloud, so whatever you save on one device will automatically appear on the others.

The latest Apollo for Reddit update also adds new Pixel Pals, which are little animals that do “cute stuff” as they walk around the Dynamic Island of the iPhone 14 Pro. The feature now includes a parrot, panda, platypus, and a tiger. Previously, users could already add a dog, cat, or even an axolotl.

The new version of the app also includes new custom icons and bug fixes. You can read the full release notes below:

This update to Apollo brings the ability to save posts and comments to specific categories (so you can sort by your “tech”, “animals”, or “interior design”, for instance, and even create completely custom categories) that are cloud-synced across your devices! There’s also incredibly gorgeous new icons, and a bunch of new Pixel Pals (parrot, panda, platypus, and a tiger!) so you can have even more cute options for friends while you scroll, as well as some handy bug fixes (like around trending subreddits) and tweaks to make everything even nicer and smoother.

Apollo for Reddit is available for free on the App Store. It is worth remembering that the developer behind Apollo recently released a standalone app for Pixels Pals. However, keep in mind that some features require a paid subscription.

