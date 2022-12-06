Deals: 10.9-inch iPad hit all-time lows from $399, iPhone 13/mini refurb from $540, more

All of Tuesday’s best discounts are now live and headlined by an all-time low discount on Apple’s new 2022 10.9-inch iPad. That’s alongside the best prices yet on iPhone 13/mini from $540, as well as DJI’s OM 5 iPhone gimbal at $129. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new 10.9-inch iPad undercuts Black Friday pricing

Amazon is now offering Apple’s new 2022 10.9-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB for $399. Normally fetching $449, you’re looking at the best price to date at $50 off. Today’s offer beats out the Black Friday offer by $27, as well. The elevated 256GB model is also on sale at $559, down from $599 and marking a new low. You’re also still looking at one of the very first price cuts to date, too. Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad was just refreshed last month with a more colorful design and more mid-range specs that make this quite the compelling alternative to the more Pro side of the lineup.

Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, the whole experience is centered around a 10-inch Liquid Retina display backed by True Tone. Then packed within that new form-factor are many of the staples we’ve come to expect like Touch ID in the power button, a 12MP UltraWide camera with Center Stage that now arrives in a design that’s dedicated more towards landscape usage, as well as Wi-Fi and 5G for more flexible connectivity. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Gift an iPhone 13/mini at all-time lows from $540

Through the end of today, Woot is now discounting an assortment of unlocked iPhones in refurbished condition in the process. Shipping is free as always for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Headlining the sale, the unlocked iPhone 13 128GB in one of four colors is now marked down to $580. Down from its usual $799 going rate, you’re looking at a new all-time low at $219 off. This is an extra $10 below our previous mention from over Black Friday, too.

The now previous-generation iPhone 13 arrives as an even better value thanks to the discount today, and comes powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Alongside notably improved battery life compared to predecessors, there’s also that same squared-off design as last time around to pair with the Super Retina XDR display with a smaller notch. There’s also an upgraded camera experience with its more recent Cinematic mode and improved sensors, too. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our coverage over at 9to5Mac for a closer look.

Those 1-day Apple deals continue over to the iPhone 13 mini, which is also on sale for the first time ever at Woot. Now marked down to $539.99 for the 128GB storage capacity, you’d have originally paid $699 with today’s $159 discount delivering the best price yet from a trusted retailer at $50 under our previous mention.

Delivering the most compact of Apple’s previous-generation smartphone lineup, iPhone 13 mini arrives with much of the same nostalgic, squared-off form-factor as you’ll find on the other handsets, just with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. Available in several colors, each one is protected with a Ceramic Shield glass that rounds out the package alongside an A15 Bionic chip, Face ID, and 2-sensor camera array. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

DJI’s OM 5 iPhone gimbal returns to $129 low

After going out of stock in the fall, Amazon is now offering another chance to score DJI’s now previous-generation OM 5 Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer at $129. Normally fetching $159, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low and a rare chance to save. DJI’s OM 5 works out of the box with iPhones and Android handsets of all sizes in order to deliver some of the latest stabilized smartphone footage tech.

Its 3-axis gimbal is backed with ActiveTrack 4.0 for following subjects alongside other ways to improve your shots on top of a magnetic mount to easily lock your smartphone in place. Though the biggest improvement this time around is an integrated selfie stick and tripod that makes for an even more capable iPhoneography upgrade. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

