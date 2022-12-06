Hands-on: HyperPack Pro backpack with Apple Find My compatibility [Video]

Hyper may be best known for their USB-C hubs and charging solutions for Apple devices, but now they’ve launched a backpack perfect for all your tech while on the go. The HyperPack Pro includes built-in Find My support to always keep track of your valuable gear and cable routing to ensure all your devices – from your MacBook, iPad, and iPhone all the way down to your AirPods – will remained charged up while out and about.

HyperPack Pro Find My support

Built in Find My support is one of the headline features; the location module is located right at the top of the backpack, and it integrates easily with the network. Pairing it is a simple as opening the Find My app, opening the items page, selecting “+”, and selecting “Add Other Item.” With a press of the location module, the backpack will pop right up to pair with your account. Once paired, it offers the same great location tracking you’ve come to expect from Apple’s network. If you leave it behind, you’ll get a notification, and its location on the map will be updated whenever an iPhone is within range. Within the Find My app you can have the HyperPack Pro play a sound to make it easy to nail down its exact location, and putting it in lost mode will update you whenever a new location becomes available and lets you leave a way for the finder to contact you to get back your valuable belongings.

Keeping all your Apple gear in one place

The HyperPack Pro was designed with the techie in mind. It has a dedicated pocket closest to your back for all your large electronics. The largest section has room for a 16-inch laptop while the smaller pocket beside it is perfect for an iPad or even the smaller MacBook Air. Both sections are padded to help prevent damage to your gear. In line with that, the whole backpack uses a water-resistant fabric and zippers to help prevent water from making its way into your electronics. The top of the pocket has a slot for charging cables, which routes through the three main compartments to a dedicated pouch for a large battery bank.

The second compartment Hyper refers to as simply the “catch-all compartment.” This is where you get the majority of the backpacks 22-liter volume. You have smaller mesh pockets and sleeves to put some smaller items, but you have lots of room to put any books, headphones, or any other bulky items.

The third big compartment is their tech organization pocket. At the top, there’s a zipped RFID blocking pocket where you can put any RFID items you want to keep extra safe. You then have two larger slots. Below that, you have the dedicated AirPods charging pocket. It’s just the right size to keep your AirPods easy to find, and small loops along the side of the backpack make it easy to route your cable without it getting in the way. Down at the very bottom, you have that mesh pocket for your battery bank. It’s perfect for something like Hyper’s 245 Watt battery pack, which has enough ports and power to keep your MacBook, iPad, AirPods, and iPhone all charged up.

The charging passthrough lets you route your cables to each of the main pockets and also out to the exterior pocket on the right side. That side pocket has a dedicated small pouch for your MagSafe puck so you can charge your phone just by sliding it into the pocket.

HyperPack Pro keeps travel in mind

In addition to all the tech focused aspects of the bag, it doesn’t forget the little things. There’s another hidden pocket, right at your lower back, that’s perfect to put your passport or other small items you want to keep hidden. It also has a passthrough for your luggage handle, so it’s easy to bring through an airport with your carry-on. It has another side pocket for a water bottle up to 1 liter, a microfiber lined sunglasses pocket, and a large quick access pocket that’s perfect for things like rain jackets.

HyperPack Pro

Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, a mobile creator, or if you just want a good, versatile backpack, Hyper’s HyperPack Pro is a great way to keep your gear safe and charged up while on-the-go. Hyper is launching the HyperPack Pro via Indiegogo, and it’s available to order now. Once it has officially launched, it will have an MSRP of $199, but through the Indiegogo campaign you can get it for 50% off.

Get the HyperPack Pro for 50% off on Indiegogo

