Reddit announces its Recap 2022 with highlights of how users engaged with the platform

We’re just a few weeks away from the end of 2022, and it’s that time of year when people like to take a look back at everything they’ve done in the past 12 months. And to help people with that, Reddit is announcing today its Recap 2022, which highlights how users have engaged with the community during the year.

Reddit Recap 2022

According to Reddit, the Recap 2022 is a fun but relevant way to remind users of their contributions on the platform. It contains a summary of the time each user has spent on Reddit, content the user has interacted with or contributed to, communities the user has joined, and more.

It’s that most wonderful time of the year. Our annual Reddit Recap is back and ready for redditors to claim! Since its creation, Reddit Recap has aimed to give users a unique and entertaining way to look back at all the memorable times they’ve spent on the platform. This year, Reddit Recap contains a variety of fun and interesting stats that are translated and localized for users’ preferred languages, including a summary of time spent on the platform, content users have engaged with, and communities they viewed or joined.

After seeing their Recap, users can even check how they compare against other Redditors by being rewarded a Superpower Reddit Ability. Each user will receive a card within one of three different categories: Rare, Epic, and Legendary. The cards include the Reddit avatar and some data from Recap 2022.

In addition, Reddit is giving users free Avatar accessories in the Avatar Builder, which include the Tardigrade, Narwhal, and Banana Mask. These accessories will be available until January 2023.

Users can now check their Recap 2022 through Reddit’s official app.

