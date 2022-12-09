Apple Music and Spotify briefly released R. Kelly’s record produced from prison

R. Kelly started serving a 30-year prison sentence earlier this year but he released his latest album today. As it turns out, the new record was published on Apple Music and Spotify for a few hours before it was taken down this afternoon.

Spotted by The Hollywood Reporter, R. Kelly’s new album that was produced in prison is titled I Admit. The disgraced artist was given his 30-year prison sentence after being found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering plus a conviction for producing child pornography.

That made it surprising when Apple and Spotify hosted the album this morning. However, it’s possible it got through in an automated process before being spotted as both companies removed I Admit from their services hours later.

The Hollywood Reporter did not hear back from Apple, Spotify, or R Kelly’s lawyer when asked for a comment on the situation. Meanwhile, the Sony label, Legacy Recordings behind the record simply said it had “no comment.”

As far as the content of the album, THR notes it includes both old and new tracks with some discussing the sexual abuse claims he was convicted on:

I Admit included the 19-minute track, “I Admit It,” which Kelly released in 2018 on SoundCloud. This time, the song was broken up into three parts to close the album, as he sings about the sexual abuse claims against him. Kelly’s album featured song titles like “Last Man Standing,” “Where’s Love When You Need It,” “Freaky Sensation” and “Air.” The album also included the upbeat, dance-flavored songs “I Got It” and “Good Old Days.” On “Planet” he sings about the current state of the world: “Police fighting people, people fighting police/Everytime I look up children dying on the TV.”

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: