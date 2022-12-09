iPhone 13 Pro/Max up to $437 off in Friday’s best deals, iPhone 14 cases from $37, more

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are now up for grabs and headlined by Amazon refurbished iPhone 13 Pro/Max models from $746. Those price cuts are being joined by rare discounts on Apple’s official iPhone 14 series cases from $37, as well as another must-have accessory hitting its best price ever of Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for the latest 10.2-inch iPad at just $80. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max refurb models starting at $746

Amazon is now discounting Apple’s previous-generation unlocked iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max smartphones in Premium Renewed condition. Headlining is the iPhone 13 Pro starting at $746 for the 128GB capacity. Originally fetching $999, you’re looking at the lowest we’ve seen from a trusted brand at $253 off. Amazon has been selling refurbished models down at $899 as of late, beating those clearance prices by an extra $153 to mark a new all-time low, as well. All five colors are available, as well as elevated storage capacities with up to $437 in savings.

The iPhone 13 series arrives as Apple’s now previous-generation smartphones powered by the A15 Bionic chip, with the 13 Pro marking as one of the most capable in the lineup. Alongside notably improved battery life, there’s also that same squared-off design as last time around to pair with the Super Retina XDR display in one of four sizes and a smaller notch. There’s also an upgraded camera experience with its newer Cinematic mode and improved sensors, too. Dive into our coverage for a closer look.

Apple’s official iPhone 14 series cases see rare discounts from $37

After seeing Amazon clear out the previous-generation iPhone 13 covers, the retailer today is back to end the work week by marking down many of Apple’s new official iPhone 14 cases. Delivering all-time lows across the lineup, these accessories are now finally discounted for only the second time after launching back in September with free shipping across the board. Everything in the sale starts from $37, and delivers discounts on all three styles of covers for Apple’s latest handsets all at 25% off. Spanning everything from a few premium leather models to the colorful silicone models in various styles and even clear covers, these are all on this landing page.

Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio complements its latest 10.2-inch iPad

If you just locked in the Black Friday discount on Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad, Amazon is now marking down a must-have companion accessory. The official Apple Smart Keyboard for 10.2-inch iPad is now on sale for the lowest price we have ever seen at $80. Normally fetching $159, today’s offer stacks up to nearly 50% in savings and is well below our previous $114 mention from earlier in the fall. This is also $17 under the previously-set all-time low. Arriving with a folio style design.

Apple’s in-house Smart Keyboard turns its latest 10.2-inch iPad (as well as some other devices noted below) into more of a workstation thanks to the physical typing experience. Pairing to your tablet via Apple’s Smart Connector, there’s no need to fuss with Bluetooth or recharging the accessory, either. Get a better idea of what to expect from our hands-on review of the iPad Pro version.

