Apple surprises up-and-coming musicians with Mac Studio and Studio Display ‘dream desk’ makeover [Video]

Apple recently teamed up with popular YouTube creator Jonathan Morrison to pull off a special surprise for two up-and-coming creators. Apple reached out to Jonathan to ask if he wanted to surprise a creator with a dramatic overhaul to their tech setup, and the end result is pretty heartwarming…

The setup provided by Apple is pretty impressive, including the Studio Display, Mac Studio, iPhone, AirPods, and iPad Pro. Apple tasked Jonathan with deciding which up-and-coming creator should be the lucky recipient of this “dream desk” collection of products. He settled on musicians Dani and Colton, the two members of the band known as Ni/Co.

As Jonathan points out in his video, the idea of Apple reaching out to do something like this is pretty surprising. The company isn’t necessarily known for giving away free products to anyone. “I was really thrown back because they’ve never done anything like this,” Jonathan says in the video while talking about Apple first reaching out with this idea.

Jonathan explains in the video’s description:

Got a chance to surprise my friends with a dream Mac Studio setup which included a Studio Display, Apogee Symphony Desktop, iLoud Micro Speakers and more. The wild twist here is the Mac Studio, Studio Display, iPad were all from Apple who asked if I wanted to surprise an up and coming creator. Ni/Co was an easy choice and I couldn’t be happier to see the progress they’ve made.

This is actually the second time Apple has done something like this. Back in May, Apple teamed up with another YouTuber to surprise an up-and-coming creator with their own “dream studio makeover” consisting of a Mac Studio, Studio Display, and 14-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro, among other accessories.

The full video from Jonathan Morrison is absolutely worth a watch and can be found below. You can see how he pulled off the surprise, plus the incredible reactions from Dani and Colton.

