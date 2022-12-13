Apple unveils 2023 edition of Apple Watch ‘Ring in the New Year’ Activity Challenge

Filipe Espósito

- Dec. 13th 2022 11:46 am PT

0 Comments

Every year, Apple promotes an Apple Watch Activity Challenge for the New Year, and this time was no different. The company has just unveiled the 2023 edition of the “Ring in the New Year” challenge, which encourages Apple Watch users to close all three activity rings for seven days in a row during the first week of the year.

Apple Watch ‘Ring in the New Year’ challenge

Apple Watch Activity Challenges are meant to promote using the watch for fitness and act as a way for Apple to guide users into taking advantage of the workout tracking features. This is the fourth consecutive year Apple has held a “Ring in the New Year” challenge.

While most Apple Watch Activity Challenges focus on a specific day with one goal, such as completing a 5K workout, the “Ring in the New Year” challenge is a bit more strenuous: You’ll have to close your stand, exercise, and move rings for seven consecutive days.

Those who complete the challenge will be awarded exclusive badges in the Activity app and exclusive iMessage stickers.

Here’s how Apple describes the challenge:

Start 2023 off right. Earn this award by closing all three rings for seven days in a row in January.

Apple Watch users can find more details about the challenge in the Fitness app on their iPhones. Check out the stickers you’ll be able to unlock below. Will you be taking part in this “Ring in the New Year” challenge on your Apple Watch? Let us know down in the comments!

