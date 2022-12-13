M1 Mac mini sees $149 discount in Tuesday’s best deals, Beats Fit Pro hit $160 low, more

All of Tuesday’s best deals are now headlined by a $149 discount on Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini which still arrives ahead of the holidays. Then go check out the pre-Christmas pricing live on the latest Beats Fit Pro, which drop to all-time lows from $160. And then you’ll want to dive into all of the HomeKit savings in this Philips Hue refurb holiday sale which starts from $18. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini 512GB gets in on pre-holiday savings

Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini has been virtually absent from our ongoing deal coverage over the past several months, but that changes today as a rare price cut goes live on Amazon. The retailer is now dropping the elevated 512GB capacity model down to $750. This is matching the best we’ve seen this year and is only the second time on sale throughout 2022. It very briefly hit the price back on Black Friday before selling out, and now you can score one last chance to gift the most compact macOS machine with a discount attached before the holidays.

The latest Mac mini sports a compact footprint won’t take up space on your desk, but also lets you plug in a monitor of your choice for fitting in with your workstation’s demands. Its 512GB of internal storage is also backed by 8GB of RAM, as well as a pair of Thunderbolt ports and an HDMI output. And with a new M2 model nowhere to be found in the current lineup, this is the best option out there with such a compact footprint. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Holiday pricing drops Beats Fit Pro to all-time lows from $160

Amazon is now discounting nearly the entire collection of latest Beats true wireless earbuds and headphones to the lowest prices of the year. Amongst its latest flagship offerings and more affordable workout companions, our favorite price cut arriving ahead of the holidays has the flagship Beats Fit Pro landing at $160 in several styles. Down from $200, we’ve really only seen this $40 discount emerge during Prime Day or Black Friday sales, with today’s markdown offering one last chance to score a pair for wrapping up this holiday season. The new Kim K editions are also on sale for one of the first times at $180, too.

Beats Fit Pro just launched last fall as the brand’s latest flagship earbuds and have rarely been on sale since. Delivering a workout-ready true wireless design, there’s IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. Those in the Apple ecosystem will find its built-in H1 chip to be the star of the show, enabling Hey Siri support alongside fast pairing and more. Battery life clocks in at six hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review.

Philips Hue refurb holiday sale starts from $18

Complementing the ongoing mix and match sale, Woot today is now rolling out a collection of refurbished Philips Hue lights and accessories. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Marking a rare chance to save on some gear that hardly ever goes on sale in the first place, you’ll be able to expand your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup with everything from standard light bulb to individually-addressable RGB lightstrips, filament bulbs, and even outdoor smart lighting. Everything is down to the best prices of the year. Our top pick from the sale is marking down the Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip to $105. You’d more regularly pay $180 for a new condition version, with today’s offer marking a new all-time low at $2 under our previous refurbished mention from back in August.

As one of the more recents additions to the Philips Hue ecosystem that launched last fall, the Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip enters as a long-awaited option for bringing addressable RGB lighting into your space. It measures six feet in length and on top of pairing with the greater Hue ecosystem over Zigbee for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant integration, works by itself thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. Get a closer look at the Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip in our launch coverage.

