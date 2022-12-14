Hackers release jailbreak tool compatible with iOS 15 and iOS 16

Apple has been working hard to increase the security of its operating systems and devices, and this has been proven considering that hackers had a hard time creating a jailbreak tool for iOS 15. But those who are enthusiastic about modifying iOS can now celebrate, as the palera1n team has released a jailbreak tool compatible not only with iOS 15 but also with iOS 16.

For those unfamiliar, the jailbreak process removes software restrictions on iOS devices so that the user can access and modify system files, which enables all kinds of modifications such as tweaks, themes, and sideloading of apps outside of the App Store. Apple, of course, has always stood against the process of jailbreaking its devices.

Jailbreak for iOS 15 and iOS 16

The palera1n jailbreak is based on checkm8, an exploit discovered back in 2019. The exploit is considered “unpatchable” since it was found in the bootrom of Apple’s chips from the A5 to the A11 Bionic. Of course, Apple can change other parts of the system to prevent hackers from taking advantage of this exploit, but the company can’t do anything to fix it permanently on older devices.

According to the developers behind the new jailbreak tool, it works with any version of the operating system from iOS 15.0 to iOS 16.2, which was released this week for users. It’s unclear whether the tool also works with the recently released iOS 16.3 beta.

However, it’s worth noting that the list of devices affected by the checkm8 exploit that can also run iOS 16 is not a long one. So these are the iPhone and iPad models that can be jailbroken with palera1n on iOS 16:

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPad 5

iPad 6

iPad 7

iPad Pro (1st and 2nd gen)

palera1n has been updated with iOS 16 support for A11 devices and lower! On iOS 16, the device must have never had a passcode set since restoring (only on A10+, A9 is not affected), and dev mode must be enabled. — palera1n (@palera1n) December 12, 2022

The team warns that the jailbreak tool is still experimental and developer-focused. The process is still quite complex and requires a computer with Linux or Mac. Another thing to keep in mind is that only a few tweaks are compatible with iOS 16 at this point. More details can be found on Github.

Are you planning to jailbreak your iOS device? Let us know in the comments section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: