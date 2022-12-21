Rare HomePod mini discounts from $60 in today’s best deals, M1 MacBook Air $450 off, more

Halfway through the work week, all of today’s best deals are now headlined by a rare chance to save on HomePod mini in all five colors from $60. Not to mention a long-awaited discount on a higher-end M1 MacBook Air configuration that takes $450 off the 1TB/16GB model. And finally, this Apple Pencil 2 discount complements holiday iPad purchases at $89. Hit the jump for all of the best Apple Christmas deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

HomePod mini in all five colors from $60

Best Buy is now discounting all five colors of Apple’s HomePod mini for $79.99 shipped. Down from the usual $99 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $19 in savings while matching the best price of the year. It’s only the second time we’ve seen it hit this price in 2022, as well. Those who don’t mind going the refurbished route can score an even more affordable offer at $60 courtesy of eBay, which includes a 2-year warranty.

Arriving with the fabric-covered design in the recently refreshed colorway, HomePod mini delivers its latest smart speaker experience that brings Siri, Apple Music, and Thread support into your setup. There’s a touchpad at the top that not only indicates when Siri is listening, but also lets you adjust audio playback with just a tap. You’ll also find Apple’s new U1 chip that allows for quick music handoff from an iPhone 14. Get a closer look in our coverage.

Save $450 on Apple’s elevated M1 MacBook Air 1TB

B&H is now offering Apple’s previous-generation 13-inch M1 MacBook 1TB/16GB for $1,199. Before Christmas delivery options are also available. Normally fetching $1,649, you’re looking at $450 in savings alongside a match of the all-time low. We’ve only seen it hit the price once before, and that was back over a clearance sale on Black Friday. Amazon also offers the entry-level model for $799, down from $999.

While it isn’t that all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially with as steep of a discount attached as you’ll find. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB or more of storage and at least 8GB of RAM. So if you’re looking to put some macOS action under the tree come Christmas, this is your best bet. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

Apple Pencil 2 complements holiday iPad discounts

After we’ve seen discounts land across nearly the entire iPad lineup go on sale over the past few weeks, Amazon is marking down pricing on the companion Apple Pencil 2. Dropping down to the all-time low last seen on Black Friday and into Cyber Monday, you’re now looking at an $89 sale price. This is down from $129 and marking the best discount yet for only the third time.

Compatible with everything from the just-released M2 Pro models to iPad Air 5 and even Apple’s compact iPad mini, Apple Pencil 2 elevates the experience be it for drawing, taking handwritten notes, or just getting more precise input. Its refreshed design magnetically snaps onto the side of your device for storage and also in order to recharge for a streamlined package. There’s also the unique new hover features that are rolling out to the new M2 models.

