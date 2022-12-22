Deals: Apple Watch Series 8 $50 off, Apple Magic Keyboard $210, Anker iPhone gear from $10, more

All of today’s best deals are up for grabs as the countdown to Christmas draws to a close. For this Thursday, we’re tracking some Apple Watch Series 8 discounts at $49 off just in time to help kickstart those upcoming New Year’s resolutions. The folks at Anker have also launched their annual Christmas sale that is discounting iPhone accessories from $10 to join this ongoing price cut on Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro at $210. Hit the jump for all of the best Apple Christmas deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 8 45mm styles kickstart New Year’s resolutions

Headlining all of the best Apple Christmas deals, Amazon is now offering the Apple Watch Series 8 45mm GPS style for $380. Normally fetching $429, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at $49 off. This comes within $1 of the all-time low and is matching our previous mention for the best discount since Black Friday. If you’d prefer to go with the smaller 41mm case size, Amazon is also marking down styles from $369.

Apple Watch Series 8 arrives as the brand’s next-generation wearable that steps up to deliver Apple’s most comprehensive fitness tracking experience yet. Well, aside from the new Ultra model, that is. Sporting an Always-On display, you’ll find a new S8 chip powering the experience which drives the improved gyroscope and accelerometer to enable crash detection. The onboard temperature sensor pairs with overnight sleep tracking, as well as the onboard heart rate sensor, ECG capabilities, and blood oxygen monitoring.

Anker’s annual Christmas sale discounts iPhone accessories from $10

Anker is now getting in on the Christmas spirit today by launching its latest holiday sale courtesy of Amazon starting at $10. Our top pick is the Anker GaNPrime PowerCore 65W Power Bank at $80. Down from $100, you’re looking at a rare chance to save 20%. This is still one of the first discounts, matches our previous mention, and is the second-best yet at within $5 of the all-time low.

As one of the more recent additions to the Anker stable, this charger brings the 65W GaNPrime tech to a more portable solution that can refuel your gear on-the-go. It sports a pair of USB-C ports as well as a USB-A slot, and even has a built-in AC plug for refueling devices at home or just topping off its internal battery. This has lived in my everyday carry since it came in the mail and you can read more about that experience in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro hits $210

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 11-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro at $210. Available in both white and black styles, this is down from $299 in either case to deliver the best price of the year. This is the lowest we’ve seen since the summer of 2021 and arrives with $89 in savings at the third-best discount ever, and one of the best Apple Christmas deals live this holiday season.

Designed for Apple’s latest iPad lineup, this Magic Keyboard works with all of the 11-inch variants of iPadOS device. Including the new M2 iPad Pro, as well as iPad Air 5 and previous-generation devices, it brings an improved typing experience into the mix thanks to a backlit keyboard. All of that comes packed into a signature floating hinge design that relies on Apple’s Smart Connector to pair with your device. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

