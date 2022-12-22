Tesla announces its own AirPower-like Qi charger that works with up to three devices simultaneously

Apple’s AirPower was canceled in 2019 even before it hit stores, which left many people upset since the accessory was expected to recharge up to three devices simultaneously. Tesla, on the other hand, is now launching a Qi charger with the same idea as the AirPower, as it can also wirelessly charge multiple devices at the same time.

Tesla now has its own AirPower

Tesla’s Wireless Charging Platform has an angular, metallic styled design, which the company says is inspired by the Cybertruck. It provides up to 15W of fast charging power per device, and can charge up to three devices simultaneously.

And just like the AirPower was meant to be, Tesla’s new Qi charger features “FreePower” technology, which lets you place devices anywhere on its surface without precise alignment.

Inspired by the angular design and metallic styling of Cybertruck, our Wireless Charging Platform provides 15W of fast charging power per device for up to three devices simultaneously. Its sleek design is composed of an aluminum housing, premium alcantara surface and a detachable magnetic stand that allows you to lay the charger flat or at an angle for better viewing.

A video available on Tesla’s website shows that the Wireless Charging Platform has 30 coils lined up in a design very similar to what Apple was working on for the AirPower.

At the time, Apple canceled the launch of AirPower under the claim that it wouldn’t meet the company’s “high standards.” Rumors suggest that AirPower prototypes overheated easily, which led the company to give up on the product.

Now available for pre-order

We don’t know yet whether Tesla’s engineers have found a way to solve the problems faced by Apple. But if you want to find out for yourself, the new Wireless Charging Platform is now available for pre-order in Tesla’s online store. The company notes that the first units will ship in February 2023.

Tesla’s Wireless Charging Platform comes with an integrated USB-C cable and a 65W USB-C adapter, plus a detachable magnetic stand.

H/T: Eddie.

