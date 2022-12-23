9to5Mac Daily: December 23, 2022 – Look, Tesla did not just make an AirPower

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Tesla announces its own AirPower-like Qi charger that works with up to three devices simultaneously
- Netflix hiding its cheapest ad-free plan, new ad tier still doesn’t work on Apple TV
- ITC rules that Apple Watch infringed AliveCor’s ECG patent, US sales potentially threatened
- Report: Apple axed plans for next-generation GPU in iPhone 14 Pro after rare engineering blunder
- Update from Chance
