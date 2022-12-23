What to watch on Apple TV+ this Christmas

This holiday season, Apple TV+ has got you covered with a slate of Christmas movies and specials for the whole family to enjoy. This includes new standalone specials and films, plus one-off holiday episodes from some of your favorite Apple Original series. Here’s what to watch on Apple’s streaming service right now.

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

Premiering on Christmas Day, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse is a brand new animated holiday special based on the best-selling book by Charlie Mackesy. It brings a band of characters to life with classically hand-drawn artist animation. A blossoming friendship between a boy, a mole, a fox and a horse explores themes of courage and kindness.

The special is a co-production with the BBC. It will be broadcast on BBC One in the UK on Christmas Eve, and streams on Apple TV+ around the world (except the UK) on Christmas Day.

Spirited

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell star in Spirited, a new take on the Charles Dickens story A Christmas Carol. The comedy musical adaptation features holiday cheer and singalong songs throughout. Ferrell plays as the Ghost of Christmas Present, and Reynolds is the unsuspecting Clint Briggs. However, in a twist on the traditional tale, it is the ghosts that ultimately must reflect on their own past, present and future.

Ted Lasso Christmas Special

While everyone awaits the arrival of season three in 2023, now is the perfect time to rewatch Ted Lasso Season 2, Episode 4: Carol of the Bells. The holiday episode was snuck into the middle of the season, in which Rebecca and Ted hunt gifts to bring some cheer to underprivileged children. And Higgins hosts a huge Christmas dinner for his family and some of the AFC Richmond players.

Mythic Quest Christmas Special

Video game studio comedy Mythic Quest also just dropped a Christmas special as part of its new season run. Season 3, Episode 6 sees the MQ staff pulled into work on Christmas Day. Ian arrives for the holiday party, while David acts as the Scrooge of the whole thing. Eventually, Poppy and Ian rope in the art department to make it a fun white Christmas after all.

Interrupting Chicken Christmas Special

The new Interrupting Chicken episode ‘A Chicken Carol’ sees Piper team up with the Three Little Pigs to bring Ebenezer Wolf into the holiday spirit, in this light-hearted A Christmas Carol adaptation for preschoolers. Interrupting Chicken is based off the popular children’s book series.

Pretzel and the Puppies Christmas Special

Pretzel and the Puppies also brings a new Christmas episode for the family to enjoy. In ‘Murray Montgomery’, heavy snow threatens to cancel the city holiday festival. The pups must find alternative ways to celebrate the holidays.

Charlie Brown Christmas Specials

Apple TV+ is the exclusive home of Peanuts content. This includes a slate of classic Charlie Brown holiday specials, including It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown, I Want A Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown, and Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales.

Apple Original series The Snoopy Show has also just released a Christmas special episode, entitled ‘Happiness Is the Gift of Giving’. And celebrate the New Year with the new special For Auld Lang Syne.

And more to catch up on …

Of course, you can also watch some non-Christmas content. Apple TV+ is the home to more than 100 original TV shows and movies, including hits like Severance, Ted Lasso, and Slow Horses. Check out the full catalog here.

