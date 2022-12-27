Advanced anti-malware protection for your Mac with Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office

Mac computers come with built-in anti-malware security features. But despite Apple’s efforts to keep the system up-to-date against digital threats, these protections are not enough to protect users from all the malware swirling around the web. That’s where Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office comes in as a complete solution to protect your Mac from online threats – including support for the latest Macs with M1 and M2 chips.

Acronis is a tech company focused on developing solutions to protect individual users and organizations against cyberattacks, hardware failures, and other security gaps.

One of the company’s most popular software products, Acronis True Image, has been rebranded as Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office. But more than just a new name, the platform now comes with even more tools to protect your Mac.

Advanced cybersecurity

While macOS checks for threats periodically, Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office keeps running in the background so that it blocks attacks in real time. This makes it the ideal solution against all forms of malware, but especially ransomware – an extremely harmful type of attack used to extort money from victims.

But of course, in addition to constantly checking for new threats, the Acronis software also detects and removes any hidden threats that were previously stored on your computer. There’s even a manual option that lets users scan for malware on-demand.

Vulnerability assessments

Keeping your Mac software updated is extremely important. New security patches for popular apps

are released all the time, fixing vulnerabilities as they’re discovered. However, some users are slow to update their computer software — or forget to do so altogether.

Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office has a vulnerability assessment feature that automatically detects whether your computer is susceptible to known software vulnerabilities, and finds any available updates immediately. Users can see details about the vulnerabilities detected in each software and what their potential risks are. All this comes user-friendly is managed through a single, easy-to-use interface.

Try Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office

If you’re ready to make your Mac even more secure with Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office, the company offers three protection plans to meet different needs. Prices start at $49.99 per year for the Essentials plan. There’s also the Advanced plan, starting at $89.99 per year, and the Premium plan starting at $124.99 per year. Students can get 50% off their subscription price.

For more details about Acronis, check out the company’s official website.

