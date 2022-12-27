Apple announces new limited edition AirTag in Japan to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit

Apple last year introduced a limited edition AirTag with a cute tiger emoji character engraved on it as part of the new year celebrations in Japan, since 2022 is the Year of the Tiger. With 2023 approaching, the company on Tuesday announced a new limited edition AirTag for Japanese customers. This time, the AirTag has a rabbit emoji engraved on it to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit.

As reported by Forbes (via MacDailyNews), Apple will hold a special promotion in Japan for 48 hours from January 2 until the end of January 3, 2023. During this period, the company will give a free Apple gift card on the purchase of selected products.

But that’s not all. The first 30,000 buyers who order a new iPhone SE, iPhone 12, or iPhone 13 during the offer will receive a special edition AirTag engraved with a rabbit, plus an 8,000 yen gift card. The terms of the offer are similar to last year, when the company offered an AirTag engraved with the tiger emoji to the first 20,000 customers who bought an eligible iPhone.

It’s worth noting that the amount of the gift card varies depending on the product the customer chooses. The gift card can be redeemed with an Apple ID and then used for purchases in the Apple Store, App Store, iTunes Store, Apple Books, and in-app purchases.

Unsurprisingly, the company claims that the offer is limited to stock availability and that it may run out before 48 hours of the event. The promotion is valid for purchases on Apple’s website or in Apple Retail Stores, but not on the Apple Store app. Of course, the offer is not valid for countries other than Japan.

More details about the offer can be found on the Apple Japan website.

For those who live or will be in Japan during the offer, are you planning to buy a new iPhone just to get the limited edition AirTag? Let us know in the comments section below.

