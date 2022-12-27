Deals: ESR 7.5W MagSafe Charging Station $56, eero Wi-Fi 6 systems from $97, more

Following the holidays and heading into the New Year, all of today’s best discounts are now live and are headlined by ESR’s HaloLock 7.5W MagSafe 3-in-1 charging station that’s down to $56, which is a 20% discount from its normal going rate. You’ll also want to check out the eero 6/+ and Pro 6/6E mesh HomeKit Wi-Fi systems that are on sale from $97 as we head into the New Year. Plus, Spigen’s 65W dual USB-C GaN charger is perfect for powering your Apple kit at $32, down from its normal $49 going rate. Hit the jump for all of the best Apple deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

ESR HaloLock 7.5W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charging Station $56

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is offering its HaloLock 7.5W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger for $56. Down from $70, this 20% discount comes within $2.50 of our last mention from November and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Designed to power your entire Apple kit with a single wall plug, this 3-in-1 system leverages MagSafe technology to magnetically hold your iPhone in the air while providing 7.5W of charging. There’s also a secondary place for your Apple Watch puck, meaning it’s compatible with the latest adapters that feature fast charging as well. Plus, the 5W pad for your AirPods means you can easily power everything in your Apple setup when traveling or at home without tying up multiple wall outlets.

eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems 30% close out 2022 from $97

Amazon is taking 30% off a wide range of its eero mesh Wi-Fi systems priced from $97 shipped. Our top pick is the 3-node eero Pro 6 Wi-Fi Mesh System for $419. Down from $599, today’s deal not only saves you 30% while taking $180 off, but also marks a return to the second-best price that we’ve only seen once before at Amazon. With this eero Pro 6 mesh system, you’ll find that it can provide wireless networking for up to 6,000-square feet with up to Gigabit speeds. The unique technology used by eero’s system “optimizes for your space” to deliver the best experience, with support for 75 devices or more. Set up takes just minutes, and eero Pro 6 even doubles as a Zigbee smart home hub to make setting up devices you get for Christmas even easier.

Spigen’s ArcStation Pro GaN 65W dual USB-C charger $32

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is offering its ArcStation Pro GaN 652 Dual 65W Wall Charger for $32. This deal will be live for another 5 hours or until stocks runs out at the discounted rate. Regularly $55, this model fetches a bloated $75 directly from Spigen, has most recently sold for $49 at Amazon, and is now more than 42% off the going rate for the lowest total we can find. The ArcStation Pro features dual 65W output across a pair of USB-C ports at 40W and 25W when used simultaneously. Alongside the relatively significant amount of power, you’ll also find GaN and 3D PCB tech here that is said to provide “compact” charging solution alongside extended two-year warranty.

