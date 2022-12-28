Wednesday’s best deals: Sony XM5 ANC headphones hit low of $279, more

As we march toward 2023, all of today’s best discounts are live and headlined by a deal on Sony’s latest XM5 active noise cancelling headphones at a new all-time low of $279. Plus, we have an aluminum laptop stand that’s perfect for your MacBook-powered setup. Continuing on, there’s also a dual 20W USB-C/A charger, which is designed to easily charge your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time. Hit the jump to get all the details on the best Apple deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Sony’s latest XM5 ANC headphones hits new low

Amazon is now offering the Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC Headphones for $279 in silver. Normally fetching $398, you’re now looking at the best price ever following a $119 discount. This is still one of the first chances to save, and an extra $69 in savings from our previous Black Friday markdowns. Sony’s new XM5 headphones arrive as the latest addition to its series of popular cans backed by some of the best active noise cancellation on the market. This time around, there’s a completely refreshed design that now arrives with 30-hour battery life to go alongside the new Integrated Processor V1 for improved playback. That new exterior is comprised of soft fit leather with a lightweight build rounding out the package alongside multipoint Bluetooth connectivity.

As for how Sony’s latest stack up to other ANC offerings on the market, we just took a hands-on look at the best ANC headphones from all the top brands. Pitting the most popular options out there against each other, we breakdown how the XM5 compare to the latest from Apple, Bowers & Wilkins, and other top brands.

Make your office more ergonomic in 2023 for $10

Perfect Office Products 2020 (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the LORYERGO Aluminum Laptop Stand for $10. Down from its normal price of $22, today’s deal knocks 55% off and matches our last mention for the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to uphold your MacBook, Chromebook, Surface Laptop, or any other portable computer, this stand is perfect for bringing a bit more versatility and ergonomics to your desk setup. It’s made of aluminum and features a study build quality which makes it a great choice for even more premium configurations. Plus, the open frame makes it easy to organize cables, store your mouse and keyboard, or anything else.

Power your kit with a 20W Dual USB-C/A Charger for $7

Vention Official Store (99% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 20W Dual USB-C/A Charger for $7. Down from its normal going rate of $13, today’s deal saves 47% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to power your mobile kit, this charger packs a 20W USB-C PD port as well as an 18W QuickCharge USB-A output. Both can be used simultaneously, though the output will drop to around 9W each when doing that. Either way, this charger is great for powering your iPhone, Pixel, or even Chromebook and iPad. Plus, it’s compact enough to travel with should you have any road trip plans for 2023.

