Telegram for iOS gets new drawing and text tools, updates for hidden media, zero storage use, more

Telegram for iOS is out is a big update to close out 2022. The latest release comes with improvements to hidden media when sharing images, zero storage usage tweaks, new tools for drawing and text, the ability to replace profile photos for contacts, new/more interactive emoji, and more.

Telegram launched the update on the App Store and detailed all the changes in a blog post:

“Nobody will miss 2022, but this update offers some pleasant reasons to remember it: media with spoiler effects, new ways to save space on your device, new drawing tools, suggested profile pictures, and more.”

Telegram has GIFs showing off each new feature in its blog post with the 10 new packs of memoji reserved for premium users.

The Telegram update is available now for iOS (Android too) Here are the release notes for iOS version 9.3:

HIDDEN MEDIA, ZERO STORAGE USAGE, NEW DRAWING TOOLS, PROFILE PICTURES FOR YOUR CONTACTS, AND PUPPIES

We found someone’s letter to Santa and implemented everything on the list:

Hidden Media

• Media with spoiler effects. You can wrap photos and videos you send in a fuzzy cover by selecting media in the attachment menu and tapping (⋯) > Hide With Spoiler.

Zero Storage Usage

• Auto-remove cached media. You can choose how long cached media is kept in Private Chats, Groups, and Channels – and add exceptions for specific chats.

• Removing media by type. Separate tabs with Media, Files, and Music from all chats let you quickly clear the largest files.

• Pie charts. The new design helps you see what’s taking up space.

• Dwarves with calculators. Cache size is now calculated a lot faster.

• Reminder: All cached media you remove remains accessible in the cloud and can be re-downloaded if needed.

New Drawing and Text Tools

• Fully redesigned media editor. You can quickly switch between brushes and use the new blur tool.

• Line smoothing. Drawing tools dynamically change width based on drawing speed and automatically smooth your lines.

• New text tools. You can change the size, font, and background of any text you add to photos and videos. The text tool now also supports animated emoji.

• New color selection. You can choose colors using 5 new tools – including the Eyedropper.

• New gestures. Hold to fill the canvas with color – or to erase everything.

• Preset shapes. You can quickly add shapes like circles, arrows, stars, and chat bubbles.

Profile Pictures for Your Contacts

• Setting pictures for your contacts. You can choose your own picture for a contact – only you will see it on their profile.

• Suggested profile pictures. When editing your contacts, you can suggest a photo for their profile. It will take them just two taps to add the picture you suggested.

• Public profile pictures. If you only allow certain users to see your profile photos, you can set a public picture for everyone else.

• Ultimate profile picture privacy. You can set ‘Who can see my profile photos’ to ‘Nobody’ and add some users or groups as exceptions.

Hiding Members in Large Groups

• Member list privacy. Owners of large groups can hide the list of members.

The letter also mentioned taking over the world and a puppy, but we hope the real Santa will be able to handle that – now that we’ve done the rest.

