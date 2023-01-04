Belkin announces eco-friendly lineup of its most popular chargers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Belkin has announced an overhaul for its most popular chargers at CES. After two years of work, the company has figured out how to use up to 75% post-consumer recycled plastics for its top-selling charging products.

Belkin shared the news in a press release along with showing off the new products at CES:

“Belkin, a global consumer electronics leader, after two years of development, today introduces a new product material refresh for its top selling mobile power products. Several of Belkin’s most popular wireless chargers, power banks, wall chargers, and car chargers will receive updated product housing materials that consist of 73-75% post-consumer recycled plastics (PCR) and plastic-free packaging. The product transition will be rolled out beginning 2023 and will save an estimated 7,000 metric tons of carbon emissions and reduce CO2-eq emissions for these products by up to 67%.”

Belkin was intentional about choosing post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic as the company highlights it “utilizes plastic that is destined for landfill, giving it new life, while taking meaningful steps to support the circular economy by reducing dependence on virgin plastics.”

Here are Belkin’s first products to launch with the new PCR builds across 2023:

“From an aesthetic, quality and engineering perspective, there will be little difference between existing Belkin products and Belkin PCR products. Consumers will be able to decipher the new PCR products by clear callouts on the packaging and product pages online such as: ‘Made with Recycled Plastic Products’ and ‘100% Plastic Free Packaging.'”

Also, as Belkin celebrates its 40-year anniversary, the company is close to becoming 100% carbon neutral in scope 1 & 2 emissions and expects to hit that milestone by 2025. “Today’s announcement addresses Belkin’s approach to reducing its scope 3 emissions.”

For more details on Belkin’s sustainability initiatives, check out its website.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: