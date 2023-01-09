Monday’s best deals: iPad mini 6 now $99 off, latest 10.2-inch iPad $250, Anker gear from $20, more

A new week is now underway, and we have a collection of the best Apple discounts up for grabs for this fine Monday. Leading the way are a pair of notable iPad deals, with Apple’s beloved and compact iPad mini 6 now clocking in at $99 off. On the even more affordable side of the lineup, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is an even better value at $250. Then go check out all of the iPhone essentials in Anker’s 1-day Gold Box sale from $20. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s beloved and compact iPad mini 6 now $99 off

Starting off the week, Amazon is now rolling out a chance to save on Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 after stock shortages have made this one evaporate from store shelves. Available in two different colorways, iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi 64GB models now start at $400. That’s down from the usual $499 going rate and matching our previous mention from over a month ago. It’s been largely out of stock since that previous early December mention, and comes within $1 of the all-time low.

Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the new iPad mini 6. It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package. I’ve been a huge fan of the form-factor myself since picking one up, though you don’t have to take just my word for it. Our hands-on review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance, leaning into just how good this iPad mini deal is.

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is an even better value with $79 discount

Arriving at its lowest price yet, Apple’s most affordable iPadOS experience is now an even better buy and joins the iPad mini deal above. Thanks to this offer going live at Best Buy, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB is now sitting at $249.99 shipped. Normally fetching $329, you’re looking at $79 in savings alongside a new all-time low. This is well below the previous mention that matches the Black Friday pricing at $269, with today’s offer taking another $19 off to score that best-ever discount.

While not the latest model to hit the iPadOS lineup, the 10.2-inch model on sale today is still the most affordable option on shelves right now and comes powered by the A13 Bionic chip that’s said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. As for how Apple is applying all that extra power, you’ll enjoy additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Anker kicks off the week with up to 44% off 1-day Gold Box sale

Amazon is discounting an assortment of Anker chargers, power banks, and smartphone accessories starting at $20. Amongst all of the offers, our top pick has the Anker Nano II 65W GaN USB-C charger marked down to $37. You’d more regularly pay $55, with today’s offer stacking up to a new all-time low. The 32% price cut is well below previous mentions, with our last offer landing at $45 last fall.

Featuring a pair of USB-C ports, the GaN charger arrives with 65W of juice to dish out to two devices at once. It can handle powering everything from an iPhone or Pixel smartphone to MacBooks, Chromebooks, and any other devices in-between. The folding plug form-factor keeps this wall adapter managable in even some of the more compact everyday carries, too.

