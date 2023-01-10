Deals: Apple Studio Display now $150 off, 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro $400 off, more

Moving into Tuesday, we have a fresh batch of discounts on tap from the Apple stable. This time around are three notable offers headlined by a rare chance to save on Apple Studio Display at $150 off. Then go check out the 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro, which has returned to its best price ever following a $400 price cut that rounds out the savings alongside Apple Watch Series 7 models from $260. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Studio Display refreshes your Mac workstation

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on the recently-released Apple Studio Display. Discounting several different configurations, pricing starts at $1,500 for the standard offering and is down from the usual $1,599 price tag. Delivering only the third discount yet from the retailer, you’re looking at $99 in savings that comes within $1 of the all-time low. It’s the best since the holiday shopping season, as well.

Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR, the new Apple Studio Display is designed to pair with the new Mac Studio and all of the other M1/M2 machines. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and 6-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around back there is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging, as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting in peripherals and the like.

Alongside the base configuration of Apple Studio Display, Amazon is also carrying the savings over to one of the other models. Right now, the Nano-Texture glass version has dropped down to $1,749 from its usual $1,899 going rate for one of the first times. This $150 discount matches the all-time low and our previous mention from well over a month ago, and arrive with all of the same features detailed above. The one alteration is a pretty important one, though, with the matte texture coming etched into the glass at the nanometer level in order to preserve color accuracy and contrast while preventing light reflections. Whether that’s worth an extra $249 is up to you, but those who do color-accurate creative work may find the update worth the added cost.

Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro now $400 off

Best Buy is offering the first chance in several months to save on Apple’s flagship 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro. Dropping the 512GB capacity down to $1,599, you’re looking at a match of the best price to date at $400 off. This is $1 below our previous mention, which arrived back over Black Friday. It hasn’t gone on sale since and is a notable solution for starting off 2023 with a fresh new machine.

Delivering Apple’s most capable portable machines to date as of now, the higher-end M1 Pro series still manages to beat out the more recent M2 chips with an even more capable feature set. Everything starts with the improved 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display that’s backed by the higher-end chip. Then you’ll find a 10-core CPU, up to 17-hour battery life, and the triumphant return of MagSafe charging all packed into an updated frame. And with no concrete news on when we may see an M2 update, today’s discount is still as notable of a chance to save as it gets. See why it was our Apple product of the year.

Apple Watch Series 7 is now a better value from $260

Woot has launched its latest refurbished Apple sale today, this time making it more affordable than ever to add a wearable into the mix for your New Year’s fitness resolution. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Amongst the two most recent previous-generation devices, our top pick is the Apple Watch Series 7 starting at $260 for the 41mm GPS model in several styles, which is down from the original $399 going rate in order to deliver the lowest price we’ve seen. This matches our previous mention from over a month ago at $139 off, too. The larger 45mm offering is now at $270, also on sale and down from the original $429 going rate and also matching the all-time low.

While it’s not the all-new version, Apple Watch Series 7 still packs quite a punch for your fitness kit for far less than either of Apple’s latest. There’s a similar build centered around the brightest screen Apple makes, as well as all-day battery life backed by a fast charging mode for overnight wear. And while there’s no onboard temperature sensor like Series 8, you’ll still find onboard heart rate monitoring, the ability to keep tabs on blood oxygen levels, and even take ECGs. All with watchOS 9 at the center of the experience. Includes a 90-day warranty.

