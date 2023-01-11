Incipio launches its collection of AeroGrip Cases with MagSafe for iPhone 14 lineup

Phone accessory manufacturer Incipio has introduced its new collection of AeroGrip Cases with MagSafe for the iPhone 14 models. With a design inspired by aerospace engineering, it not only protects your iPhone but also adds a unique style to it. Read on as we detail everything about the Incipio AeroGrip Case for iPhone.

What’s good about Incipio’s AeroGrip Cases

The AeroGrip Case with MagSafe for iPhone 14 protects your device from minor accidents like bumps to major ones like when you drop your phone on the floor. It’s made of molecular recycled material and has raised exterior leverage wings for a secure, ergonomic grip.

In addition, the cases also have raised bezels to protect both the screen and the camera lenses from impacts and scratches. The physical buttons of the iPhone are also protected with a form-fitting design. According to Incipio, the AeroGrip Case can protect your iPhone from a drop of up to 16 feet. Thanks to Impact Struts technology, even the force of major impacts is reduced with the case.

But protection is only part of what the AeroGrip Case with MagSafe for iPhone 14 offers. Its material is scratch and discoloration resistant, so the case will always look as good as new. And with the transparent back, you can still enjoy the original color of your iPhone. There’s also antimicrobial protection that eliminates and prevents germs and bacteria.

Most importantly for iPhone users, the case works with MagSafe technology, so you can use a MagSafe Charger or MagSafe accessories with it.

Protect your phone from drops, bumps and dings with the AeroGrip Case with MagSafe for iPhone 14 Pro. Made in part with recycled material, Impact Strut protection and raised exterior leverage wings combine forces for up to 16 feet of drop protection. Raised-edge bezel protects your screen as well as provides increased camera lens protection. The scratch and discoloration-resistant design keep your case looking like new. Built-in antimicrobial protection eliminates up to 99.9% of surface bacteria and germs. And, it’s both MagSafe and wireless charging compatible, so you don’t have to remove your case to charge your phone.

Price and availability

There are cases available for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Each case can be customized with details in Black, Misty Lavender, and Midnight Navy. Each one costs $59.99, and you can buy them right here.

