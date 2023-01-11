‘It looks like you haven’t set up any HomeKit accessories’ – simple fix available [U]

Ben Lovejoy

- Jan. 11th 2023 5:00 am PT

HomePod error
28 Comments

Update: Reddit user BigPoppa1 has found a simple fix:

Rename a device via Home app in iPhone or iPad. It should force a refresh back to HomePod.

It was just yesterday I wrote about one annoying HomePod error message, and it’s now clear that this isn’t the only one to be bugging HomePod owners this week. Many users are reporting that Siri is responding to all HomeKit commands with: “It looks like you haven’t set up any HomeKit accessories” …

This is again affecting commands that have worked reliably for years. I experienced it myself for the first time last night. Again attempting to give a scene command, HomePod was unable to run it, though the error message had changed:

It looks like you haven’t set up any HomeKit accessories

Sure enough, attempts to instruct it to control devices individually also failed, with the same message. HomePod was simply unable to see any HomeKit devices, despite the fact that my home is stuffed full of them.

It turned out that it wasn’t just one of my HomePods suffering this, but all six of them!

A quick Google later confirmed that I’m not alone in this, with the first reports dating back around a week. The actual error messages reported vary a little, though people do often paraphrase when recalling them.

“For about two years I have been cheerfully getting up in the morning, walking into my den and saying ‘Hey Siri, turn on [various things like lights, TV etc]. This morning, as usual, I did the same and my hub (HomePod) said ‘It looks like you haven’t set up any devices.'”

“Happened to me last night when I went to bed then this morning too, happy it’s not just me!”

“My HomePod is no longer recognizing the HomeKit accessories through voice commands. The HomeKit app, and Apple TV works fine and shows all accessories. I have reset HomePod logged out and log back in as primary user and reset HomePod again to no avail current iOS 16.2 and confirmed on the same Network.”

“Everything was working fine until today at mid-morning and now all my HomePods (6 minis, 2 OG) are saying the same message and none of my commands, scenes, or accessories work. Siri on my phone still functions, but the HomePods seem to think the house isn’t setup – where they’ve been working for over a year. All HomePods and iOS devices are running 16.2.”

“Same problem on my of my 2 OG HomePods, since today. Have rebooted the unit a few times and no change.”

HomePod owners have been trying a number of different troubleshooting steps. Restarting the affected HomePods in the Home app doesn’t work, but sometimes physically power-cycling them does. Others had to completely reset their HomePods and then add it as a new device.

It’s unclear yet whether there is any pattern to the reports. The bug affects both original HomePods and the HomePod mini; both those on 16.2 and non-updated devices; users who updated to the (aborted) new architecture, and those who didn’t.

Ironically, Apple tried in a 16.2 beta to improve the reliability of HomeKit by switching to a new architecturethen had to pull it after it proved … unreliable.

Photo: The blowup/Unsplash

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

HomeKit

HomeKit

HomeKit is Apple's home automation framework that lets you control connected accessories from your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, HomePod, and Siri.
HomePod

HomePod

HomePod is Apple’s effort to “reinvent home music" and features a 7 tweeter array, a 4-inch woofer and is powered by Apple’s A8 chip. The device acts as a standalone way for users to interact with Siri, Apple Music, and more.
Home

About the Author

Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

NordVPN

NordVPN
Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor