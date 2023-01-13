iPhone camera list: Here are the lenses found in every model

Curious what cameras Apple has put in its iPhones over the years or what cameras your current iPhone has? Read along for a look at the complete iPhone camera list for what camera system comes with every iPhone model.
iPhone has seen an impressive evolution over the years when it comes to cameras. Apple doesn’t focus as much on the tech specs of its cameras for marketing but spends more energy on helping customers understand what they can do with them.
With the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, Apple launched its first 48 MP main camera – a 4x jump over the 12 MP it’s been using for years.
Along with this guide on iPhone cameras, we’ve got detailed articles on iPhone battery capacity and memory. And we’ve got a helpful guide on getting the most out of your iPhone camera:
Before checking out the specs below, do you know the camera that came with the original iPhone? 😁
Ok, here’s the full iPhone camera list…
iPhone camera list: Lens specs for every model
Note: An Apple News bug may cause the information below to display incorrectly. Read on 9to5Mac.com for all the details.
48 MP wide ƒ/1.78 main rear lens 12 MP ultra wide ƒ/2.2, and telephoto 2x @ ƒ/1.78 or 3x @ ƒ/2.8 rear lenses, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/1.9 front lens (full camera specs: 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.5 and ultra wide ƒ/2.4 rear lenses, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/1.9 front lens (full camera specs: 14 and 14 Plus)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.5, ultra wide ƒ/1.8, and telephoto ƒ/2.8 rear lenses, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front camera (full camera specs: 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.6 and ultra wide ƒ/2.4 rear lenses, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs: 13 and 13 mini)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 rear lens and 7 MP ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.6, ultra wide ƒ/2.4, and telephoto ƒ/2.2 rear lenses, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.6, ultra wide ƒ/2.4, and telephoto ƒ/2.0 rear lenses, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.6 and ultra wide ƒ/2.4 rear lenses, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.6 and ultra wide ƒ/2.4 rear lenses, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 rear lens and 7 MP ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.8, ultra wide ƒ/2.4, and telephoto ƒ/2.0 rear lenses, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.8, ultra wide ƒ/2.4, and telephoto ƒ/2.0 rear lenses, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 and ultra wide ƒ/2.4 rear lenses, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 rear lens and 7 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 and telephoto ƒ/2.4 rear lenses, 7 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 and telephoto ƒ/2.4 rear lenses, 7 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 and telephoto ƒ/2.4 rear lenses, 7 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 and telephoto ƒ/2.8 rear lenses, FaceTime 7 MP ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 rear lens and FaceTime 7 MP ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 and telephoto ƒ/2.8 rear lenses, FaceTime 7 MP ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 rear lens and FaceTime 7 MP ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP wide ƒ/2.2 rear lens and FaceTime 1.2 MP ƒ/2.4 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP ƒ/2.2 rear lens and FaceTime 5 MP ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP ƒ/2.2 rear lens and FaceTime 5 MP ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
8 MP ƒ/2.2 rear lens and FaceTime 1.2 MP ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
8 MP ƒ/2.2 rear lens and FaceTime 1.2 MP ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
8 MP ƒ/2.2 rear lens and FaceTime 1.2 MP ƒ/2.4 front lens (full camera specs)
8 MP ƒ/2.4 rear lens and FaceTime 1.2 MP front lens (full camera specs)
8 MP rear lens and FaceTime 1.2 MP front lens (full camera specs)
8 MP rear lens and VGA-quality front lens (full camera specs)
5 MP rear lens and VGA-quality front lens (full camera specs)
3 MP rear lens (full camera specs)
2 MP rear lens
2 MP rear lens
What iPhone cameras most surprised you? Or did you find something interesting about how Apple has used cameras in iPhone over the years? Share your thoughts in the comments!
Thanks for reading our iPhone camera list!
Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:
- Best phone carriers: Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T and more affordable iPhone plan alternatives
- Best USB-C and Thunderbolt displays for Mac
- Top iPhone 14 Pro features to check out and customize
Data sourced from Apple and Mactracker
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.