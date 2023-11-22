Curious what cameras Apple has put in its iPhones over the years or what cameras your current iPhone has? Read along for a look at the complete iPhone camera list for what system comes with every iPhone model.
iPhone has seen an impressive evolution over the years when it comes to cameras. Apple doesn’t focus as much on the tech specs of its cameras for marketing but spends more energy on helping customers understand what they can do with them.
For every device in the iPhone 15 lineup, Apple now uses 48 MP main cameras.
Along with this guide on iPhone cameras, we’ve got detailed articles on iPhone battery capacity and memory. And we’ve got a guide on how the iPhone 15 vs 15 Pro camera systems compare:
Before checking out the specs below, do you know the camera that came with the original iPhone? 😁
Ok, here’s the full iPhone camera list…
iPhone camera list: Lens specs for every model
Note: An Apple News bug may cause the information below to display incorrectly. Read on 9to5Mac.com for all the details.
48 MP wide ƒ/1.78 main rear lens, 12 MP ultra wide ƒ/2.2, and 12 MP telephoto with 2x at ƒ1.78, 3x at ƒ2.8, and 5x at ƒ2.8, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/1.9 front lens (full camera specs: 15 Pro Max)
48 MP wide ƒ/1.78 main rear lens, 12 MP ultra wide ƒ/2.2, and 12 MP telephoto with 2x at ƒ1.78 and 3x at ƒ2.8, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/1.9 front lens (full camera specs: 15 Pro)
48 MP wide ƒ/1.6 main rear lens 12 MP ultra wide ƒ/2.4, and 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/1.9 front lens (full camera specs: 15 and 15 Plus)
48 MP wide ƒ/1.78 main rear lens, 12 MP ultra wide ƒ/2.2, and 12 MP telephoto 2x @ ƒ/1.78 or 3x @ ƒ/2.8 rear lenses, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/1.9 front lens (full camera specs: 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.5 and ultra wide ƒ/2.4 rear lenses, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/1.9 front lens (full camera specs: 14 and 14 Plus)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.5, ultra wide ƒ/1.8, and telephoto ƒ/2.8 rear lenses, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front camera (full camera specs: 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.6 and ultra wide ƒ/2.4 rear lenses, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs: 13 and 13 mini)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 rear lens and 7 MP ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.6, ultra wide ƒ/2.4, and telephoto ƒ/2.2 rear lenses, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.6, ultra wide ƒ/2.4, and telephoto ƒ/2.0 rear lenses, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.6 and ultra wide ƒ/2.4 rear lenses, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.6 and ultra wide ƒ/2.4 rear lenses, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 rear lens and 7 MP ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.8, ultra wide ƒ/2.4, and telephoto ƒ/2.0 rear lenses, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.8, ultra wide ƒ/2.4, and telephoto ƒ/2.0 rear lenses, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 and ultra wide ƒ/2.4 rear lenses, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 rear lens and 7 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 and telephoto ƒ/2.4 rear lenses, 7 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 and telephoto ƒ/2.4 rear lenses, 7 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 and telephoto ƒ/2.4 rear lenses, 7 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 and telephoto ƒ/2.8 rear lenses, FaceTime 7 MP ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 rear lens and FaceTime 7 MP ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 and telephoto ƒ/2.8 rear lenses, FaceTime 7 MP ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 rear lens and FaceTime 7 MP ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP wide ƒ/2.2 rear lens and FaceTime 1.2 MP ƒ/2.4 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP ƒ/2.2 rear lens and FaceTime 5 MP ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
12 MP ƒ/2.2 rear lens and FaceTime 5 MP ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
8 MP ƒ/2.2 rear lens and FaceTime 1.2 MP ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
8 MP ƒ/2.2 rear lens and FaceTime 1.2 MP ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)
8 MP ƒ/2.2 rear lens and FaceTime 1.2 MP ƒ/2.4 front lens (full camera specs)
8 MP ƒ/2.4 rear lens and FaceTime 1.2 MP front lens (full camera specs)
8 MP rear lens and FaceTime 1.2 MP front lens (full camera specs)
8 MP rear lens and VGA-quality front lens (full camera specs)
5 MP rear lens and VGA-quality front lens (full camera specs)
3 MP rear lens (full camera specs)
2 MP rear lens
2 MP rear lens
What iPhone cameras most surprised you? Or did you find something interesting about how Apple has used cameras in iPhone over the years? Share your thoughts in the comments!
Thanks for reading our iPhone camera list!
Data sourced from Apple and Mactracker
