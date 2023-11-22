 Skip to main content

iPhone camera list: Here are the lenses found in every model

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Nov 22 2023 - 2:19 pm PT
11 Comments
iPhone camera list

Curious what cameras Apple has put in its iPhones over the years or what cameras your current iPhone has? Read along for a look at the complete iPhone camera list for what system comes with every iPhone model.

iPhone has seen an impressive evolution over the years when it comes to cameras. Apple doesn’t focus as much on the tech specs of its cameras for marketing but spends more energy on helping customers understand what they can do with them.

For every device in the iPhone 15 lineup, Apple now uses 48 MP main cameras.

Along with this guide on iPhone cameras, we’ve got detailed articles on iPhone battery capacity and memory. And we’ve got a guide on how the iPhone 15 vs 15 Pro camera systems compare:

Before checking out the specs below, do you know the camera that came with the original iPhone? 😁

Ok, here’s the full iPhone camera list…

iPhone camera list: Lens specs for every model

Note: An Apple News bug may cause the information below to display incorrectly. Read on 9to5Mac.com for all the details.

iPhone 15 Pro Max cameras?

48 MP wide ƒ/1.78 main rear lens, 12 MP ultra wide ƒ/2.2, and 12 MP telephoto with 2x at ƒ1.78, 3x at ƒ2.8, and 5x at ƒ2.8, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/1.9 front lens (full camera specs: 15 Pro Max)

iPhone 15 Pro cameras

48 MP wide ƒ/1.78 main rear lens, 12 MP ultra wide ƒ/2.2, and 12 MP telephoto with 2x at ƒ1.78 and 3x at ƒ2.8, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/1.9 front lens (full camera specs: 15 Pro)

iPhone 15 and 15 Plus cameras?

48 MP wide ƒ/1.6 main rear lens 12 MP ultra wide ƒ/2.4, and 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/1.9 front lens (full camera specs: 15 and 15 Plus)

iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max cameras?

48 MP wide ƒ/1.78 main rear lens, 12 MP ultra wide ƒ/2.2, and 12 MP telephoto 2x @ ƒ/1.78 or 3x @ ƒ/2.8 rear lenses, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/1.9 front lens (full camera specs: 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max)

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus cameras?

12 MP wide ƒ/1.5 and ultra wide ƒ/2.4 rear lenses, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/1.9 front lens (full camera specs: 14 and 14 Plus)

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max cameras?

12 MP wide ƒ/1.5, ultra wide ƒ/1.8, and telephoto ƒ/2.8 rear lenses, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front camera (full camera specs: 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max)

iPhone 13 and 13 mini cameras?

12 MP wide ƒ/1.6 and ultra wide ƒ/2.4 rear lenses, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs: 13 and 13 mini)

iPhone SE 3rd gen cameras?

12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 rear lens and 7 MP ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)

iPhone 12 Pro Max cameras?

12 MP wide ƒ/1.6, ultra wide ƒ/2.4, and telephoto ƒ/2.2 rear lenses, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)

iPhone 12 Pro cameras?

12 MP wide ƒ/1.6, ultra wide ƒ/2.4, and telephoto ƒ/2.0 rear lenses, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)

iPhone 12 cameras?

12 MP wide ƒ/1.6 and ultra wide ƒ/2.4 rear lenses, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)

iPhone 12 mini cameras?

12 MP wide ƒ/1.6 and ultra wide ƒ/2.4 rear lenses, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)

iPhone SE 2nd gen cameras?

12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 rear lens and 7 MP ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)

iPhone 11 Pro Max cameras?

12 MP wide ƒ/1.8, ultra wide ƒ/2.4, and telephoto ƒ/2.0 rear lenses, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)

iPhone 11 Pro cameras?

12 MP wide ƒ/1.8, ultra wide ƒ/2.4, and telephoto ƒ/2.0 rear lenses, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)

iPhone 11 cameras?

12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 and ultra wide ƒ/2.4 rear lenses, 12 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)

iPhone XR cameras?

12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 rear lens and 7 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)

iPhone XS Max cameras?

12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 and telephoto ƒ/2.4 rear lenses, 7 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)

iPhone XS cameras?

12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 and telephoto ƒ/2.4 rear lenses, 7 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)

iPhone X cameras?

12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 and telephoto ƒ/2.4 rear lenses, 7 MP TrueDepth ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)

iPhone 8 Plus cameras?

12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 and telephoto ƒ/2.8 rear lenses, FaceTime 7 MP ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)

iPhone 8 cameras?

12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 rear lens and FaceTime 7 MP ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)

iPhone 7 Plus cameras?

12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 and telephoto ƒ/2.8 rear lenses, FaceTime 7 MP ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)

iPhone 7 cameras?

12 MP wide ƒ/1.8 rear lens and FaceTime 7 MP ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)

iPhone SE cameras?

12 MP wide ƒ/2.2 rear lens and FaceTime 1.2 MP ƒ/2.4 front lens (full camera specs)

iPhone 6s Plus cameras?

12 MP ƒ/2.2 rear lens and FaceTime 5 MP ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)

iPhone 6s cameras?

12 MP ƒ/2.2 rear lens and FaceTime 5 MP ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)

iPhone 6 Plus cameras?

8 MP ƒ/2.2 rear lens and FaceTime 1.2 MP ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)

iPhone 6 cameras?

8 MP ƒ/2.2 rear lens and FaceTime 1.2 MP ƒ/2.2 front lens (full camera specs)

iPhone 5s cameras?

8 MP ƒ/2.2 rear lens and FaceTime 1.2 MP ƒ/2.4 front lens (full camera specs)

iPhone 5c cameras?

8 MP ƒ/2.4 rear lens and FaceTime 1.2 MP front lens (full camera specs)

iPhone 5 cameras?

8 MP rear lens and FaceTime 1.2 MP front lens (full camera specs)

iPhone 4S cameras?

8 MP rear lens and VGA-quality front lens (full camera specs)

iPhone 4 cameras?

5 MP rear lens and VGA-quality front lens (full camera specs)

iPhone 3GS camera?

3 MP rear lens (full camera specs)

iPhone 3G camera?

2 MP rear lens

Original iPhone cameras?

2 MP rear lens

iPhone camera list 2

What iPhone cameras most surprised you? Or did you find something interesting about how Apple has used cameras in iPhone over the years? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Thanks for reading our iPhone camera list!

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

Data sourced from Apple and Mactracker

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from…

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12