The final season of psychological thriller series ‘Servant’ premieres today on Apple TV+

The fourth and final season of Servant premieres today on Apple TV+, directed and executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan.

Servant was one of Apple’s debut original series, and comes to a close with the fourth and final season, the first episode of which premieres today.

Servant follows a twisted family of characters, mostly set inside their house in Philadelphia. The mother, Dorothy Turner, is suffering from severe depression following the sudden death of her newborn baby. In its place, Dorothy becomes dependent on a replica baby doll. The Turners hire a nanny who must care for the doll-turned-newborn child in a questionably supernatural affair.

Servant stars Lauren Ambrose as Dorothy, Toby Kebbell as Sean, Rupert Grint as Julian, and Nell Tiger Free as Leanne, the mysterious nanny.

Servant season four rolls out weekly, with a new episode each Friday. This means the series grand finale will air on March 17. Across its four-season run, Servant has raised a lot of questions — who, what, where, and why — and now is the time for everything to slot into place.

Servant Season Four, Episode 1: January 13, 2023

Servant Season Four, Episode 2: January 20, 2023

Servant Season Four, Episode 3: January 27, 2023

Servant Season Four, Episode 4: February 3, 2023

Servant Season Four, Episode 5: February 10, 2023

Servant Season Four, Episode 6: February 17, 2023

Servant Season Four, Episode 7: February 24, 2023

Servant Season Four, Episode 8: March 3, 2023

Servant Season Four, Episode 9: March 10, 2023

Servant Season Four, Episode 10: March 17, 2023

You can watch Servant using the Apple TV app available on platforms including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV set-top box, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku sticks, PlayStation and Xbox, smart TVs and more. Watch on Android phones/tablets or on a Windows PC using the website interface at tv.apple.com. An Apple TV+ subscription costs $6.99 per month (get a seven day free trial here) and is also available through the Apple One bundle.

