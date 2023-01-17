M2 MacBook Pro battery life: Here’s how it compares to its predecessors

MacBook Pro battery life saw a big increase with the arrival of Apple Silicon in the last few years and the M2 Pro and M2 Max upgrades bring even more power efficiency. Here’s what to expect for M2 MacBook Pro battery life.
The latest 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops come with your choice of the new M2 Pro or M2 Max chips that offer the best performance yet from Apple.
But like the 2021 MacBook Pro machines compared to Intel MacBooks, Apple isn’t trading high performance for weaker battery life. The new M2 MacBook Pro laptops achieve both more battery life and increased performance.
M2 MacBook Pro battery life
- The M2 16-inch MacBook Pro offers 22 hours of video playback on a single charge
- Up 1 hour from the M1 16-inch MacBook Pro
- The M2 14-inch MacBook Pro offers 18 hours of video playback on a single charge
- Up 1 hour from the M1 14-inch MacBook Pro
- Both new MacBook Pro models feature fast charging (~50% charge in 30 minutes)
With those numbers, Apple says the M2 MacBook Pro machines offer the “longest battery life ever on a Mac.”
Here’s a look at the full battery and power details for the M2 and M1 MacBook Pro laptops:
|
|M2 14″ MacBook Pro
|M1 14″ MacBook Pro
|M2 16″ MacBook Pro
|M1 16″ MacBook Pro
|Wireless web battery
|12 hours
|11 hours
|15 hours
|14 hours
|Video playback
|18 hours
|17 hours
|22 hours
|21 hours
|Included power adapter
|67W or 96W USB-C + MagSafe
|67W or 96W USB-C + MagSafe
|140W USB-C + MagSafe
|140W USB-C + MagSafe
|Battery capacity
|70Wh
|70Wh
|100Wh
|100Wh
|Fast charging
|✅ (with 96W)
|✅ (with 96W)
|✅
|✅
