M2 MacBook Pro battery life: Here’s how it compares to its predecessors

MacBook Pro battery life saw a big increase with the arrival of Apple Silicon in the last few years and the M2 Pro and M2 Max upgrades bring even more power efficiency. Here’s what to expect for M2 MacBook Pro battery life.

The latest 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops come with your choice of the new M2 Pro or M2 Max chips that offer the best performance yet from Apple.

But like the 2021 MacBook Pro machines compared to Intel MacBooks, Apple isn’t trading high performance for weaker battery life. The new M2 MacBook Pro laptops achieve both more battery life and increased performance.

M2 MacBook Pro battery life

The M2 16-inch MacBook Pro offers 22 hours of video playback on a single charge Up 1 hour from the M1 16-inch MacBook Pro

of video playback on a single charge The M2 14-inch MacBook Pro offers 18 hours of video playback on a single charge Up 1 hour from the M1 14-inch MacBook Pro

of video playback on a single charge Both new MacBook Pro models feature fast charging (~50% charge in 30 minutes)

With those numbers, Apple says the M2 MacBook Pro machines offer the “longest battery life ever on a Mac.”

Here’s a look at the full battery and power details for the M2 and M1 MacBook Pro laptops:

﻿ M2 14″ MacBook Pro M1 14″ MacBook Pro M2 16″ MacBook Pro M1 16″ MacBook Pro Wireless web battery 12 hours 11 hours 15 hours 14 hours Video playback 18 hours 17 hours 22 hours 21 hours Included power adapter 67W or 96W USB-C + MagSafe 67W or 96W USB-C + MagSafe 140W USB-C + MagSafe 140W USB-C + MagSafe Battery capacity 70Wh 70Wh 100Wh 100Wh Fast charging ✅ (with 96W) ✅ (with 96W) ✅ ✅

